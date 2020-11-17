Where are the secret cousins ​​of Queen Elizabeth II?

In one of the chapters of the recently released fourth season of The Crown, we can see another of the royal scandals that the British monarchy would prefer not to divulge. In this case, they are two of Queen Elizabeth II’s secret cousins, who were admitted to a psychiatric hospital and were pronounced dead shortly after their birth.

The news of the death of the sisters Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon broke out in 1940, when they were 15 and 22 years old respectively. The crown had no comment on it at the time, but the truth came out years later, in 1987, when the The Sun newspaper revealed that two cousins ​​of Queen Elizabeth II had been admitted to the Royal Earlswood Mental Hospital (an institution cruelly nicknamed the National Asylum for Idiots) since 1941.

The royal family reported the sisters’ deaths in 1963 to Burke’s Peerage, a publisher of aristocratic books. When they learned the truth, Harold Brooks-Baker, one of the company’s editors, was shocked at this decision and stated:

“If this is what the Bowes-Lyon family told us, then we would have included it in the book. It is not normal to doubt the word of the members of the royal family.

Nerissa and Katherine, who had a mental age of approximately three years, were secretly admitted to the hospital by their mother, Fennella, who visited them until her death in 1966. Three other cousins, Idonea, Etheldreda, are also said to have been admitted. and Rosemary, had also been admitted to the institution. All five cousins ​​had a genetic disorder that appeared not to have passed on to either the Queen or her heirs.

However, since 1966 there were no records of any other visit, not even from Queen Elizabeth II, who had full knowledge of the existence of her cousins ​​since 1982. Despite her attitude towards her family, this did not stop her defend the cause of Mencap, a charitable association that supports people with disabilities and has a campaign against families who left relatives with illnesses at the hands of the State.

The only record of contact with the Queen’s secret cousins ​​was a check she sent them as soon as she learned of their existence. The sisters were said to use the money to buy candy and toys.

As stated by one of the hospital administrators, who was able to speak to The Thames in 1987, Katherine had no knowledge of her royal lineage and was generally unable to understand the world around her.

Nerissa and Katherine stayed in the mental institution until the end of their days. Nerissa passed away in 1986, at age 66, and Katherine in 2014, at 87. The royal family never recognized them and neither did they attend their funerals, in which only hospital staff were present.

