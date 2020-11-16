Where can we see Apple’s “One More Thing” event?

The day of the event has arrived, and with it expectations are growing. Many of us want to know if Tim Cook will put an end to the series of speculations that revolve around the presentation of the long-awaited silicon Macs based on ARM Architecture.

New computers that would say goodbye to its relationship with Intel, and would usher in a new era of computers that will work without fans, just as the smartphones and tablets of the Cupertino company work. All this thanks to the inclusion of a processor focused on the A14 Bionic system.

Until now, it is presumed that the event will be focused on the presentation of three laptops. Two Pro models, 13 and 16 inches respectively, and a thirteen-inch Air.

It is speculated that Apple could introduce an iMac, although the odds are slim. Well, in the invitation made by the apple company, the VR effect of the design suggests the lid of a laptop that opens and closes, therefore we assume that the event will be focused on a line of MacBook.

Although, it is possible that Apple will surprise us and present us with something additional. It could well be the trackers known as Airtags or supraaural headphones. As well as, to accommodate macOS Big Sur, and the redesign of this operating system to adapt to the new equipment of the company.

Time of the event “One More Thing”

The streaming of the event will be presented for everyone, however, the time varies according to where you are.

The call is for this November 10 at 10:00 am Cupertino time, United States.

2 pm- Argentina

12 pm- Colombia

7:00 pm-Spain

12:00 pm- Mexico

Where can we follow it?

Here we leave you the link with the live transmission from YouTube.

Of course, from TekCrispy we will keep you informed of all the details of the event.

