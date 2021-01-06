Where is the founder of Alibaba?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Where’s Jack? Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba and Ant, has not been seen for a couple of months. Amid Beijing’s tough grip on fintech and e-commerce empires, going unnoticed is probably the wisest thing to do. But there is a whole history of Chinese tycoons mysteriously disappearing, so it doesn’t hurt to worry.

Ma’s last public appearance took place at a congress in Shanghai in late October, where he complained about financial regulators and banks in his country. His tirade sparked a chain reaction, including the shocking suspension of Ant’s $ 37 billion IPO, and an antitrust investigation focused on Alibaba’s e-commerce practices.

The mystery has deepened in recent days after the Financial Times reported that Ma had been replaced as a judge in November on a yet-to-air episode of Africa’s Business Heroes, a reality show he created for television. An Alibaba spokesperson alleged calendar incompatibility, which did not serve to quell speculation on social media about the whereabouts of China’s best-known billionaire. Shares of Alibaba, with a market capitalization of $ 620 billion and in which Ma no longer holds a director or executive position, although he does retain a small stake, have fallen another 5% in Hong Kong since the beginning of the year.

It is understandable that there are worried people, because it would be easy to silence a restless mind. Ma joins a long list of Chinese executives who at some point have disappeared, or still are. Among them are the head of the Tomorrow group, now dismantled, who was taken from a luxury hotel in 2017, or the president of Fosun International, Guo Guangchang, who reappeared in 2015 just as enigmatically and abruptly as he had disappeared.

Ma’s international profile adds more reasons for anxiety. The charismatic entrepreneur won over investors from around the world while sharing dinners and drinks with the world’s financial elite in Davos. In his land he is revered as a successful entrepreneur in the SME sector. Although there was ultimately nothing alarming in his silence of two months, all this speaks volumes.

>