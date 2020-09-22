Where is the ‘Iris Anoir’ on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta?

The special status given to Dublin is a deadlock on large areas of the nation ‘s life

We are often told that this country is the same law for everyone. Maybe that’s just not to say that it’s often applied fairly.

The poor wretch who would starve and steal a loaf of bread from a supermarket would be sentenced to a strict law. If the supermarket owner committed millions of euros of cheating, lawmakers would resort to every trick in the book to mitigate the punishment that could be imposed on him.

An idea like this would come to your mind when the addition and compensation of additional restrictions began to be implemented in Dublin to see if Covid-19 could be controlled there.

When the number of people infected with the virus increased in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, the government took immediate action. They had a very different view when the bad news about Dublin came to them.

The acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, told them that the capital was a “reservoir of disease” but instead of acting they began to detect,

Leo Varadkar was questioned on Prime Time about this reluctance. The closure is not an arrangement that the government would easily make, he said. Lest we distort in any way the answer this gave a direct translation of what he said:

“As you know, I am the Minister with responsibility for business and employment and I represent a constituency in Dublin. I am well aware of the consequences and how thousands of unemployed would be left for the second time this year, especially in the hospitality industry. I know there are a lot of businesses in this city and county that are ripping to life and they are in the end of the bounce. Another closure could put an end to their business. ”

That was all true but what about the businesses that are in the doldrums across the country?

The implication I am giving here that there is a different approach to Dublin is not teaching that, for example, John Downing, who writes in the Irish Independent and can be heard on Raidió na Gaeltachta. In an article of the day at last he said there is a danger that the government’s perception will strengthen people’s belief that there is a divide between the capital and the rest of the country. Talking about it that way is a waste of time, he said.

Yes if yes. There is not a day in the year that we do not get examples of the division.

If billions of euros are to be spent on Government action in Dublin, the Great Commentators solemnly tell us that it is a national necessity.

When it comes to a measure in the west of the country they demand that it be thoroughly examined from top to bottom and cast doubt on its cost.

This attitude is a deadlock on large areas of the nation ‘s life.

Take Raidió na Gaeltachta, for example. A poll once found that Raidió na Gaeltachta had a large audience in Dublin. Still they didn’t broadcast ‘East Journal‘, local magazine) from the city ever.

Local magazines from the three Gaeltachts can be heard but a national magazine must be included in the Dublin magazine.

It would be less likely that you would hear a Tory item than a conversation from O’Connell Street.

In a recent letter to a national newspaper, a reader said that the Dáil should now be moved out of Dublin and convened in County Clare.

All the facilities are there, he said, and Shannon Airport is nearby.

We will have to wait a long time, I would say, before any of the Great Commentators support such a suggestion.