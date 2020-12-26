Entertainment

Where Mick Jagger spent Christmas: a photo reveals incredible details

By Brian Adam
On December 24, Mick Jagger published a photograph on his social networks with the message “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all”, unleashing the euphoria of Internet users at the question of whether the English singer is in Mexican lands.

The photograph does not have the location of the place, but the space with the cacti and the house in the background have a similar resemblance to the Ethnobotanical Garden of Oaxaca.

(Photo: Instagram)

Some users of social networks commented that the member of The Rolling Stones is in Oaxaca.

“It seems that Mick Jagger walks through the Ethnobotanical Garden of Oaxaca … does anyone confirm?”

“Mick Jagger is in Oaxaca …”, wrote another user on social networks.

They wrote some on Twitter. While other people mentioned that he could have spent Christmas Eve and Christmas in Arizona. However, the singer has not given the location of where he celebrated Christmas.

The Instagram post already has 286,769 reactions and 5,513+ comments and among the comments, the singer’s children sent him a message of “Merry Christmas.”

INFORMATION IN DEVELOPMENT

