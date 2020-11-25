Where to buy Christmas Lottery easily and without leaving home

At Christmas, in addition to sharing with the family, receiving gifts and eating a lot, lottery draws are held in different parts of the world, which have become a very popular tradition. One of the best known is the Great Christmas Lottery Draw held in Spain.

The traditional “Christmas Lottery” draw has been taking place for more than 200 years

Also known as the “Sorteo del Gordo”, it takes place every year, since 1832, on December 22. Despite the covid-19 pandemic, this year it will also take place, starting at 9 in the morning at the Teatro Real in Madrid, and as usual, it will last about four continuous hours.

Now is the time to buy your tickets to participate in the Christmas Lottery draw and share them with family and friends. If you do not want to leave home to buy one in your nearest administration, or you are outside of Spain, you can do so through web pages and mobile applications where you can purchase a ticket for the Sorteo del Gordo and try your luck in this tradition which has been going on for more than 200 years.

All the options that we recommend in this article have their official website, from where you can buy tickets. They also have an iOS mobile app. As for Android, Google does not allow the presence of lottery sales apps in its application store, but the app can be downloaded directly from the website of each of them, as an APK.

-State Lotteries and Gambling: this is the official app of the body in charge of ensuring the control of lotteries and bets in Spain. You can download the app for both iOS and Android mobile systems. It works with fingerprint or Face-ID authentication system. Also, it has a web version from where you can manage the purchase of the ticket. In addition, when you buy the ticket, you can also immediately check if you have won or not once the draw takes place.

-The Golden Witch: with the app of this traditional administration you can also buy your Christmas Lottery ticket. Also, it shows information about the numbers that have come out, the accumulated available, it informs you if you have won or not … and not only in this draw but in many others. It can be downloaded for iOS and via an APK for Android.

-MyLoto: it is an app belonging to the Administration number 6 of Alicante, which has more than 103 years of history. With it you can share plays and prizes with friends on WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps. It is free, does not charge commissions and does not have intermediaries. You can buy lottery tickets for the draw for this year’s Gordo, the Primitiva, Euromillions, Bonoloto and the Quiniela safely from your mobile. It can be downloaded on iOS and as an APK for Android.

-Scanloteria: It is an app that is used to check whether or not you have won in the Christmas or Children’s Lotteries and in all kinds of raffles. You can also buy tickets for bets. It can be downloaded on iOS and as an APK for Android.

-YourLotero: is a free app with which you can buy lottery tickets for different draws such as Euromillions, Primitiva, play Quiniela, Bonoloto … and also Christmas Lottery. In it you can also easily check the results, receive notifications and if you win, you can collect the money directly on your mobile. It has a calendar with the next draws, so you don’t lose sight of any. It can be downloaded on iOS and as an APK on Android.

