Where to check the Christmas Lottery: best websites and Apps

We have around the corner the Christmas draw, on Saturday next week, the traditional December 22, the National Lottery draw will be held for another year, in which we can win up to 400,000 euros for each tenth with the winning number. And of course, we will have to find a way to find out about our Christmas Lottery tickets has been the lucky one. And in that, new technologies can help us better than ever, and more so in this year 2020 after the global pandemic that we have suffered due to Covid-19. We are going to tell you which are the best websites for this. Whether it touches you or not, unfortunately is no longer our business.

What are the prizes?

The First Prize, popularly known as El Gordo, will distribute 4,000,000 euros to the series, the second prize will be 1,250,000 euros to the series, the third will distribute 500,000 euros to the series. The two fourth prizes will be 200,000 euros for the series and, finally, the eight fifth prizes, 60,000 euros for the series.

1st prize or the ‘Gordo’: 4,000,000 euros

2nd prize: 1,250,000 euros

3rd prize: 500,000 euros

4th prize: 2 prizes of 200,000 euros

5th prize: 8 prizes of 60,000 euros

Pedrea: 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 1st prize: 2 prizes of 20,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 2nd prize: 2 prizes of 12,500 euros

Numbers before and after the 3rd prize: 2 prizes of 9,600 euros

Hundreds of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Hundreds of the 4th prize: 198 prizes of 1,000 euros

With the last two figures of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Refund: 9,999 prizes of 200 euros

Check Christmas Lottery: The best websites and Apps

If you want to check if you have been one of the winners in the Christmas Draw, the first and best place to go is of course the official website of the National Lottery. Here you have the direct link with which to check just by entering the coupon number if we have been one of the lucky ones or not. Without a doubt the most trustworthy site since it is the official one and therefore the first to be updated with the result.

Also in The Christmas Lottery you will find the results of the draw updated in real time at the same time that you can enter your number of the Christmas Lottery 2017 to check if you have touched something.

National Lottery App and others

The second most reliable option is to have the official State Lottery and Betting app installed on your mobile, which is updated like the web instantly once the different winning combinations appear until reaching the jackpot. Free to download and available for Android and iOS, the most useful thing about the app is that it allows us to create an account on the official website of Lotteries and Betting and in this way, if we have touched something, the same body pays it to the account that you have created so that you do not have to go to the physical administration to present any receipt.

Download the National Lottery app for Android

Download the National Lottery app for iOS

Your Lotero (Android and iOS)

Lottery and Betting Results (Android)

Also on Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s AI assistant for its smart speakers can also give you a hand with the Lottery, since with this My Lottery skill you can check the results of the lottery draws in Spain. You will be able to consult the National Lottery, La Bonoloto, el Gordo, Primitiva and the Euromillions of the day you want in real time, including Christmas draws such as the Extraordinary Christmas Draw on December 22, or the Extraordinary Draw of the Child of January 6th.