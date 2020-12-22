Where to check the tenths of the Christmas Lottery 2020

- Advertisement -

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2020 and possibly you have been glued to the television or the radio to see what numbers have been coming out. However, beyond knowing the main prizes and the Jackpot of the Christmas Lottery, it is possible that you have not kept all the numbers that have been awarded in the draw with the so-called «pedrea», that is, the traditional « a thousand euros”.

The best thing is to go to the official website of the National Lottery

Now comes the time then of check if you have been graceful with a minor prize, or with a refund. The best thing to do is to quickly and easily access some of the many web pages or mobile applications that will tell you if your number has been awarded through your mobile or computer.

Until a few years ago, you had to wait until the next day to buy the special edition of a printed newspaper with all the graceful numbers -which had its romanticism, let’s not say not- but now you can check with all guarantees if it has touched you some award through the Internet.

Our recommendation, if you want to check if you have won something in the Christmas Draw, is go to the official website of the National Lottery. After all, it’s about Official site of the National Lottery and Gambling Agency of the State, and is therefore the most reliable. It has a search engine in which you can enter the number of your tenth and know immediately if you have been one of the lucky ones.

The State Lottery and Betting agency also has an official application. It is free, it is available for iOS and Android, and it is updated instantly, with all the prizes: the Jackpot, the main prizes, the stones… Through it you will be able to check your tickets in real time.

The Sociedad Estatal de Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (SELAE) has an official application for Android mobile phones and for iPhone that allows you to scan the tenth and check if it has been awarded.

In these applications you can check all the results of the Christmas Lottery Draw 2020, but also those of other raffles: Bono Loto, Euromillón … and even prepare for the El Niño raffle, to be held on Three Kings Day.

Along with the official applications, you can also check others such as the Tulotero app -where you can buy tickets and you will receive a message if you have been awarded-, the iPremio app (available only for iOS), the Lottery-Scanner app, the Mi app lottery … and you will also find all the information about the winning numbers on the web pages of the main general information newspapers, as well as on Radio Televisión Española.

