Where to see Italy – Bosnia of Nations League tonight on TV and streaming

After almost ten months of hiatus, also due to the Coronavirus pandemic that postponed the European football championships to 2021, the national team of Roberto Mancini with the Nations League. Opposite will be Edin Dzeko’s Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Where to see Italy – Bosnia of Nations League

There game will be broadcast on Rai 1 HD this evening at 20:45, and will also be visible to those who own a Tivùsat decoder, completely free of charge.

As always, Rai 1 can also be followed in streaming on PCs, smartphones and tablets through the proprietary platform of the state TV, Rai Play.

The operation of the competition is very simple: the winner of the group will enter the Final Four. In the Azzurri group there are also Holland and Poland, who will compete at the same time at the Amsterdam stadium.

It will be the penultimate match before the resumption of Serie A scheduled for next 20 September. Next Monday Mancini’s national team will challenge Dwight Lodeweges’ team in the Netherlands in what will surely be the group match.

Probable formations Italy – Bosnia

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Barella, Jorginho, Zaniolo; Church, Belotti, Insigne. CT: Mancini.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-3-3): Sehic; Civic, Kovacevic, Bicakcic, Kolasinac; Besic, Sabanadzovic, Cimirot; Visca, Dzeko, Duljevi. CT: Bajevic.