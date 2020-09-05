Tech News

Where to see Italy – Bosnia of Nations League tonight on TV and streaming

By Brian Adam
0
6
Where to see Italy - Bosnia of Nations League tonight on TV and streaming
Where To See Italy Bosnia Of Nations League Tonight

Must Read

Tech News

Huawei, the September discounts are starting: offers on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and PCs

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei today announces the start of the autumn offers, which will expire on September 30th and will be available on the official store. ...
Read more
Tech News

Where to see Italy – Bosnia of Nations League tonight on TV and streaming

Brian Adam - 0
After almost ten months of hiatus, also due to the Coronavirus pandemic that postponed the European football championships to 2021, the national team of...
Read more
Tech News

Several corpses from the Middle Ages were buried upside down – here’s why

Brian Adam - 0
It is not uncommon to find what archaeologists call "anomalous burials"such as decapitated bodies, sometimes placed in strange positions and even buried alive. The...
Read more
Tech News

Lancet study: “Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine produces antibodies”

Brian Adam - 0
Less than a month after the announcement of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Coronavirus, the authoritative Lancet magazine published the results related to the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Where to see Italy - Bosnia of Nations League tonight on TV and streaming

After almost ten months of hiatus, also due to the Coronavirus pandemic that postponed the European football championships to 2021, the national team of Roberto Mancini with the Nations League. Opposite will be Edin Dzeko’s Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Where to see Italy – Bosnia of Nations League

There game will be broadcast on Rai 1 HD this evening at 20:45, and will also be visible to those who own a Tivùsat decoder, completely free of charge.

As always, Rai 1 can also be followed in streaming on PCs, smartphones and tablets through the proprietary platform of the state TV, Rai Play.

The operation of the competition is very simple: the winner of the group will enter the Final Four. In the Azzurri group there are also Holland and Poland, who will compete at the same time at the Amsterdam stadium.

It will be the penultimate match before the resumption of Serie A scheduled for next 20 September. Next Monday Mancini’s national team will challenge Dwight Lodeweges’ team in the Netherlands in what will surely be the group match.

Probable formations Italy – Bosnia

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Barella, Jorginho, Zaniolo; Church, Belotti, Insigne. CT: Mancini.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-3-3): Sehic; Civic, Kovacevic, Bicakcic, Kolasinac; Besic, Sabanadzovic, Cimirot; Visca, Dzeko, Duljevi. CT: Bajevic.

Related Articles

Tech News

Huawei, the September discounts are starting: offers on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and PCs

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei today announces the start of the autumn offers, which will expire on September 30th and will be available on the official store. ...
Read more
Tech News

Several corpses from the Middle Ages were buried upside down – here’s why

Brian Adam - 0
It is not uncommon to find what archaeologists call "anomalous burials"such as decapitated bodies, sometimes placed in strange positions and even buried alive. The...
Read more
Tech News

Lancet study: “Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine produces antibodies”

Brian Adam - 0
Less than a month after the announcement of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Coronavirus, the authoritative Lancet magazine published the results related to the...
Read more
Apps Reviews

WhatsApp, 6 app vulnerabilities fixed on Android and iOS

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has announced through its new official website, in particular in the section dedicated to privacy and security, that it has managed to fix...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10, cumulative update released before Patch Tuesday: here are the news

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft released patch 19041.448 for Windows 10 version 2004 (May 2020 Update) shortly before Patch Tuesday in September. This update comes a bit...
Read more
Tech News

Apple will build the largest wind turbines in the world in Denmark

Brian Adam - 0
There Cupertino company stated that by 2030 it will reach the important “carbon neutrality” milestone, that is, it will have completely eliminated its CO2...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©