Where to sell the gifts that you did not like

Perhaps the gifts that the Magi have brought you today were not what you had asked for when you wrote your letter, or it is also possible that their Majesties have made a mistake when choosing the color, or the size … of what you expected.

If you didn’t like what the Three Kings have brought you, now you can sell it online

If they have left you a gift ticket, you can change it from tomorrow – in addition, the Sales begin – but if not, you will have to find another alternative to get rid of those gifts that you did not like and get something of them.

The Internet makes it easy in this regard, since there are dozens of platforms where you can sell those things that you did not like. You can also practice “regifting”, that is, give someone else that gift that you have been given that you did not like, or directly exchange it for something else on any of the existing platforms on the Internet. It is an increasingly common practice.

If you do not know what to do with those gifts that you did not like, we are going to give you a list of web pages and applications where you can easily get rid of them:

-Wallapop: One of the most popular apps to sell products and all kinds of objects that you have at home that you no longer want to use … and even your own home. It is easy to use the app, available for free for iOS and Android, and you can set the sale price you want (be prepared because potential buyers will bargain for you) and meet them once you reach an agreement or directly send it to them by mail.

-Facebook MarketPlace: Facebook has its own competitor to Wallapop, called Facebook MarketPlace, which works exactly the same. Just take a photo of the products you want to sell and be prepared to receive offers from potential buyers if you put them at a good price.

-Milanuncios: It is a platform where you can buy and sell all kinds of products. Vibbo, the former SegundaMano, has also been integrated into Milanuncios. They have decades of experience connecting buyers with sellers.

-eBay: Another classic for selling products of all kinds is eBay. You can access it from its website or download the mobile application it has. Publish your ads and receive your payments comfortably through systems like PayPal.

-LetGo: It is another similar platform, where you can also contact potential buyers and find out how far away they are.

-Wendoo: It also allows you to sell products, but if you don’t want to get rid of them, for example what you can do with this app is rent them to someone for some time.

