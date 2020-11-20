Which betting apps offer the most complete services

Applications have become very useful tools in the sports betting industry. The public decides, with increasing frequency, download sportium app, which ranks as the second most popular option on the market after the giant Bet365 app. Through these apps, users have direct access to information, data, news and a wide variety of markets to make their forecasts.

Sportium is one of the licensed sportsbooks to operate in Spain and has positioned itself as one of the most followed in the Spanish market. Its app is available for iOS and Android phones; and it can be downloaded from various platforms, as well as from the operator’s website, depending on the operating system used. Functionality is its best virtue. The user accesses in a very intuitive and easy way, through the main menu bar, all the possibilities offered by this app, such as sports betting, live betting, promotions or data on the user’s personal account. The Sportium app has a market offer similar to that available on the website. With just a couple of clicks, fans can find out the different odds for each match and make their predictions, both in the preview and for live events.

Another advantage of the Sportium app and that makes it one of the most demanded among fans is the fact that allows you to link an online account with bets made in physical establishments. This is a great advance and considerably improves the possibilities when it comes to betting. This function allows the transfer of money between accounts, access to exclusive promotions or television services.

Exclusive bonuses for downloading betting apps

The applications also become loyalty channels that houses use to attract new customers. This is a service highly valued by the public, although it is always advisable to read the fine print to find out which option best suits the particularities of each one. Among the houses that use your app to offer a high value in your welcome bonus are Luckia, MarcaApuestas, WanaBet or Sportium; They offer up to 200 additional euros on the first deposit. It is an incentive that can be decisive in the choice.

Luckia also stands out for its wide range of casino modalities, such as slots or roulette. Those who want to follow sports events on television find in this app an ideal platform via Luckia TV, which offers a large number of retransmissions in ‘Streaming’. Fans watch the game while making their predictions. Wanabet, for its part, makes a difference with a fast load that facilitates navigation and its great display in live bets, with information updated instantly. These are services that users take into account when making their assessment of sports betting apps.

