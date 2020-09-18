Which footballer wore the shirts of all the teams in Turin and Milan?

In the world of football, Italian and otherwise, there are many players who have “stained themselves with treason” towards their team by agreeing to wear the jersey of thebitter rival: not everyone, however, was able to play the derbies of two cities … Playing practically on every side of the fence!

Among these very few cases is ours Aldo Serena: born in 1960, during a career that started with the Montebelluna youth teams in 1975 and ended in Milan on the Rossoneri side in 1993, the former national forward has in fact worn the shirts of every single team in Milan and Turin.

He was baptized by theInter, who then decided to loan it to his hated Rossoneri cousins ​​for a year; always the nerazzurri then sent Serena to Turin, “betrayed” only a year later in favor of the bianconera.

In short, whatever the fans may say, dress up in one career the shirts of Inter, Milan, Juve and Turin is not exactly something for everyone! However, Serena was part of the retirement of one of the most beloved Italian national teams ever, the one that in 1990 seemed very much on the way to winning the home world cup before stopping in the semifinals, taking home the third place full of regrets in the history of our football .