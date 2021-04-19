Which Frame, the way to find specific frames of a video just by typing

- Advertisement -

Although many tasks have been facilitated through different computer tools, there are others that have been so easy to solve. One of them is, for example, when we want to find specific frames in a video. To achieve this we must go in the conventional way, watching the entire video and advancing it in order to speed up the process.

This is a task that can take a long time to the point of being exasperating. Therefore, we want to present you a tool called Which Frame that facilitates this task thanks to AI, reducing it to a semantic search.

Write to find specific frames in a video

It’s pretty clear that AI is doing wonders with tasks that would otherwise be very difficult to automate. One of these wonders is in semantic search, that is, conventional searches like the ones we do in Google. This mechanism, applied to audio and video files, is what generates the real magic, because it will suffice to say that we want to find frames of a video where a dog appears, so that the system understands it.

This is exactly what Which Frame’s free service offers. The AI ​​incorporated in this application allows you to understand what we are looking for and identify it within the video in question. It should be noted that, to use it, you will not have to register, it is all a matter of entering and serving you.

The Which Frame page is quite simple and has two ways to insert the videos. One is by uploading the file and the other, from a YouTube link. The process of use is as simple as adding the video and then entering what you are looking for in the bar below. It should be noted that the system will only understand indications in English.

After a few seconds, the service will show all the available results with the possibility of downloading the tables in question. Thus, you can find specific frames in any video with minimal effort.

To prove it, follow this link.

.