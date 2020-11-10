Which iPhone is more worth buying for 2021

We are already finishing this atypical year 2020 and if we stick to the part that corresponds to Apple mobiles, we have to analyze which is now the most recommended iPhone to buy for 2021. The company is not only based on the new iPhone 12 , but we also find models from previous generations which may be more than enough for a large audience.

Why buy the new iPhone 12

Buying a next-generation iPhone is always a safe value and you also guarantee that you will have the latest technology from Apple . In the following sections we will see reasons why it may not compensate you to have the latest of the latest, but first it must be said that the four new phones on the block more than meet what is required of them.

The highlights of this one are the unseen, the A14 Bionic processor, and the 5G connectivity. Regarding the brain of the device, it can be said with total security that it is the most advanced chip in an iPhone and that it allows to carry out with ease any action that is requested, with special emphasis on computational photography and it is that these phones considerably improve the results of the photos regardless of what they offer level of hardware in the lenses. Regarding the new internet connection technology, it must be said that something decaffeinated comes to countries other than the United States, since only there it has the mmWave standard that allows a better connection. In any case, the infrastructures that exist today for 5G are rather scarce.

Although we recommend that you read the analysis of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini in more depth, we would like to especially highlight the latter as it is probably the most cutting-edge small phone on the market . With a very compact size and 5.4-inch screen, this device incorporates the most advanced technologies inherited from its older brother. While it is not a suitable phone for everyone, those who want a small phone with the latest technology will not find anything better.