Which mobiles lose more value a year after buying it? IPhone or Android?

A good strategy to have a new mobile every year is to sell the old model so that, with what we get, try to get the new one. That means paying the difference every year, but at least we don’t have to drop the full price of the smartphone that hits the market. Now, as in many other orders, we are not always going to get the best price we want and Part of that fault lies with the make and model of the smartphone we want to get rid of.

Although many of us have the feeling that some devalue faster than others, it does not hurt that specialized companies strive to put a face and eyes on those percentages of value that we lose from one year to the next and that make the difference between the price we pay for it and what we can really get later selling it on the second hand market. Bankmycell has done it and has published the results in a curious report.

The iPhone, the one that best resists

At a glance it is clear that Apple phones are the ones that best stand the test of time and those for which we can get a better price a year after its launch. According to the report, they only depreciate by 22.35%, in comparison, for example, with HTC, which is the opposite pole and which reaches 53.08%. More than half the recommended retail price, which clearly indicates that it is not a good investment.

Percentage of depreciation of different mobile brands. bankmycell

From one extreme to another appear some of the main Android brands, with LG standing out loudly by losing only 26.46%. Nokia, the third-ranked one, gets 30.29% and Samsung, Apple’s main competitor (in the high-end of the market) holds up quite well thanks to 33.46%. More than eleven points than the devices of the Cupertino. In the middle of the table we find BlackBerry (yes, yes, you read that correctly), Google, Sony and Motorola, which respectively lose 34.02, 38.46, 39.51 and 42.57%.

Loss of value of mobile phones due to OS. bankmycell

If we focus on operating systems, in general, and price ranges, we can see how they behave over several years, with iPhones losing less value compared to, for example, Android terminals in the same price segment. And we don’t even talk about mobiles with the Google OS that are sold at prices below 350 dollars (290 euros). Anyway, data on Chinese brand devices is missing, that in recent years have broken into the Western market offering very good benefits at competitive prices, so it would not hurt to know exactly how much value they lose throughout their first year. Even so, it never hurts to have such illustrative data that show us how the second-hand market moves.

