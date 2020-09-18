Which of these expressions entered Treccani in June 2020?

You know that? To enter the expressions of Treccani in June 2020 was the famous word used in full economic emergency in 2012 by Mario Draghi: whatever it takes. The reason? The then president of the European Central Bank, to make the markets understand that the ECB would intervene without hesitation to protect the euro.

For the uninitiated, Treccani is considered to be probably the greatest Italian publishing company in the cultural field, as well as one of the most important encyclopedias of the twentieth century. It is often compared with the 11th edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica and the European-American Encyclopedia universal ilustrada.

Our vocabulary, in fact, every year it is updated with new words that have made their way into Italian culture, some coming from other countries, others instead referring to a particular saying or a specific situation.

A “neologism” in linguistics indicates newly formed words present in a language. The use of neologisms usually derives from the need to identify inventions, phenomena, discoveries and achievements of recent appearance or diffusion, so the recognition of these words helps to relate the language being examined and the culture that makes use of that language.

In fact, in 2016 Treccani added the term “Salvinata” to the encyclopedia, or a “Found, typical exit of the politician Matteo Salvini.”