Tech News

Which of these expressions entered Treccani in June 2020?

By Brian Adam
0
13
Which of these expressions entered Treccani in June 2020?
Which Of These Expressions Entered Treccani In June 2020?

Must Read

Tech News

Amazon opens the new distribution center in Rovigo: 900 new jobs

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon announced that it will open on Monday, September 21st new distribution center of Castelguglielmo and San Bellino, in the province of Rovigo. ...
Read more
Communication

ASUS announces the new AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter to eliminate environmental noise

Brian Adam - 0
ASUS announces the availability in Italy ofAI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter, a new accessory that, together with the recent ASUS product lineup that supports AI-based...
Read more
Latest news

Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Where and when to see the latest from Samsung

Brian Adam - 0
The wait has been very long, but Samsung has already confirmed the official date of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020. Here we share all the...
Read more
Apple

iPhone 12 is already on sale in Russia: it costs 23 thousand dollars and is gold-plated

Brian Adam - 0
On the day when Apple confirmed the delays with the iPhone 12, the Russian company Caviar announced that the top of the 2020 smartphone...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Which of these expressions entered Treccani in June 2020?

You know that? To enter the expressions of Treccani in June 2020 was the famous word used in full economic emergency in 2012 by Mario Draghi: whatever it takes. The reason? The then president of the European Central Bank, to make the markets understand that the ECB would intervene without hesitation to protect the euro.

For the uninitiated, Treccani is considered to be probably the greatest Italian publishing company in the cultural field, as well as one of the most important encyclopedias of the twentieth century. It is often compared with the 11th edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica and the European-American Encyclopedia universal ilustrada.

Our vocabulary, in fact, every year it is updated with new words that have made their way into Italian culture, some coming from other countries, others instead referring to a particular saying or a specific situation.

A “neologism” in linguistics indicates newly formed words present in a language. The use of neologisms usually derives from the need to identify inventions, phenomena, discoveries and achievements of recent appearance or diffusion, so the recognition of these words helps to relate the language being examined and the culture that makes use of that language.

In fact, in 2016 Treccani added the term “Salvinata” to the encyclopedia, or a “Found, typical exit of the politician Matteo Salvini.”

Related Articles

Tech News

Amazon opens the new distribution center in Rovigo: 900 new jobs

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon announced that it will open on Monday, September 21st new distribution center of Castelguglielmo and San Bellino, in the province of Rovigo. ...
Read more
Communication

ASUS announces the new AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter to eliminate environmental noise

Brian Adam - 0
ASUS announces the availability in Italy ofAI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter, a new accessory that, together with the recent ASUS product lineup that supports AI-based...
Read more
Latest news

Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Where and when to see the latest from Samsung

Brian Adam - 0
The wait has been very long, but Samsung has already confirmed the official date of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020. Here we share all the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©