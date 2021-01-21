ReviewsApps ReviewsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Which phones no longer support WhatsApp? Here are the minimum requirements

By Brian Adam
Which phones no longer support WhatsApp? Here are the minimum requirements
Must Read

In recent times Whatsapp has been at the center of many controversies due to the sharing of data with Facebook, which has been postponed following user protests.

From January 2021 the conditions and minimum requirements for installing the application have been changed.

Supported operating systems are as follows:

  • Android 4.0.3 and later versions;
  • iOS 9 and later

Whatsapp is not compatible with tablets, neither iPad nor Android ones. At the beginning of 2021, support for very popular Android smartphones such as the Galaxy S2, the Motorola Droid RAZR and the Huawei Ascend P1 was discontinued, while for the iPhones it is no longer possible to install Whatsapp on iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c. and iPhone 5s.

As for Whatsapp Web, the application is compatible with Windows and Mac OS X: the download can be made directly on the dedicated page.

The developers recommend using an unlimited internet data plan.

We recently talked about the difference between Telegram and Whatsapp: Pavel Durov’s application has become one of the most popular in the instant messaging sector, together with Signal which, however, encountered many problems last weekend.

Returning to privacy, Whatsapp has announced that it will use Stories to inform users about the processing of personal data in view of the changes to the policy.

