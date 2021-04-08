Which Pokémon hatch from 2, 5, 7 and 10 KM eggs in Pokémon GO in April

Pokemon go is adding events and research assignments around the world. It has been added functions such as being able to turn poképaradas that are close to you, also make remote forays without the need to approach a gym.
In addition, Pokemon go It has changes every month. Now it is possible to know which creatures will hatch from 2KM, 5KM, 7KM and 10KM eggs, simply by entering the respective section in the app.
Although this tool is still in beta, users on social networks have already shared which Pokémon hatch from the aforementioned eggs once you have traveled a few kilometers.
It should be noted that some characters are exclusive to eggs, so if you want to obtain them, you can only register them if you hatch them.
WHAT POKÉMON COMES FROM EGGS OF 2 KM, 5 KM, 7 KM AND 10 KM
2 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
- Growlithe
- Cubone
- Magikarp
- Azurill
- Exeggcute
- Happiny
- Rufflet
- Pichu
- Togepi
- Buneary
- Hoppip
- Wooper
- Dunsparce
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Meditite
- Wailmer
- Spoink
- Swablu
- Budew
- Minccino
- Bunnelby
- Fletchling
- Litleo
- Volbeat (depending on our location)
- Illumise (depending on our location)
5 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
- Voltorb
- Lickitung
- Eevee
- Ralts
- Feebas
- Clamperl
- Blitzle
- Roggenrola
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Froakie
- Scyther
- Pineco
7 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
- Alolan Diglett
- Alola Geodude
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alola Vulpix
- Darumaka of Galar
- Farfetch’d of Galar
- Meowth of Galar
- Galar’s Stunfisk
- Zigzagoon of Galar
- Ponyta de Galar
10 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
- Nincada
- Shinx
- Gible
- Riolu
- Audino
- Timburr
- Darumaka
- Emolga
- Alomomola
- Klink
- Litwick
- Axw
- Golett
- Rufflet
- Spurr
- Noibat
- Sigilyph (depending on our location)
Strange 12 km Eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
- Qwilfish
- Larvitar
- Corphish
- Absol
- Skorupi
- Sandile
- Scraggy
- Pawniard
- Vullaby
- Deino