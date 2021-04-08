Which Pokémon hatch from 2, 5, 7 and 10 KM eggs in Pokémon GO in April

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Pokemon go is adding events and research assignments around the world. It has been added functions such as being able to turn poképaradas that are close to you, also make remote forays without the need to approach a gym.

In addition, Pokemon go It has changes every month. Now it is possible to know which creatures will hatch from 2KM, 5KM, 7KM and 10KM eggs, simply by entering the respective section in the app.

Although this tool is still in beta, users on social networks have already shared which Pokémon hatch from the aforementioned eggs once you have traveled a few kilometers.

It should be noted that some characters are exclusive to eggs, so if you want to obtain them, you can only register them if you hatch them.

WHAT POKÉMON COMES FROM EGGS OF 2 KM, 5 KM, 7 KM AND 10 KM

2 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Growlithe

Cubone

Magikarp

Azurill

Exeggcute

Happiny

Rufflet

Pichu

Togepi

Buneary

Hoppip

Wooper

Dunsparce

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Meditite

Volbeat

Illumise

Wailmer

Spoink

Swablu

Budew

Minccino

Bunnelby

Fletchling

Litleo

Volbeat (depending on our location)

Illumise (depending on our location)

5 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Voltorb

Lickitung

Eevee

Ralts

Feebas

Clamperl

Blitzle

Roggenrola

Gothita

Solosis

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Scyther

Pineco

7 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Alolan Diglett

Alola Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Sandshrew

Alola Vulpix

Darumaka of Galar

Farfetch’d of Galar

Meowth of Galar

Galar’s Stunfisk

Zigzagoon of Galar

Ponyta de Galar

10 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Nincada

Shinx

Gible

Riolu

Audino

Timburr

Darumaka

Emolga

Alomomola

Klink

Litwick

Axw

Golett

Rufflet

Spurr

Noibat

Sigilyph (depending on our location)

Strange 12 km Eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021