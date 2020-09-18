Which politician first used the expression “paper tiger”?

During an interview, Mao Tse Tung used the term “paper tiger” for the first time to the American journalist Anna Louise Strong. Saying “All reactionaries are paper tigers. Apparently they are terrible, but in reality they are not that powerful.”

During the years of Maoism this expression, used to define an opponent that is only apparently threatening, will become a recurring slogan towards China’s imperialist enemies: in particular – obviously – the United States. The expression will have considerable success in the Western world, also thanks to the diffusion of the Little Red Book, or the quotes from the works of Chairman Mao Tse-tung,

Translated into “poor” words – or simply in our language – the term used stands at indicate the saying of “all smoke and no roast”. There are, however, many ways of saying other than what you think.

For example the term “finish in cow” does not refer to bovine, but to an abnormal swelling of the silkworm when it becomes sick with yellow, becoming flabby and ceasing to make the cocoon. This renders the worm sick, unusable as it does not produce any cocoons, and which becomes swollen and yellowish in color.

The same goes for the saying “cry like a calf”. The ruminant, in this case, has nothing to do with it.