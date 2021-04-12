- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If you are looking for a new series to watch these days off, here are some of the ones that have just been released on the different streaming platforms. Series of comedy and satire much like the Netflix releases or family dramas.

If you want to educate the teenagers of the house so that they avoid falling into bad habits, it may help you to see with them the series that Prime Video has just released in its catalog and that is born from an international best seller of the 80s.

Join Disney and save two months with the annual subscription Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

From yakuza to householder

This week an atypical series premieres on Netflix for most of its subscribers. You may be used to watching manga series and movies, but the rest of the viewers of the platform are not and yet they should give this series a try.

A satirical story taken to the extreme, in which a former member of the yakuza leaves crime to dedicate himself to taking care of his home and family. Seeing a dangerous member of a criminal gang deal with laundry, shopping and other household chores sounds like a bad joke , but with the manga style it is inevitable to have a laugh. You could even say that it is the series that we would have missed in our quarantine when the main entertainment was watching the washing machine spin.

Title: From Yakuza to Housewife

Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 60 min.

: 60 min. Platform : Netflix

Good trouble

The second season of Good Trouble premieres on Disney + in the Star section. For those who do not know this series, it presents the adventures of Callie and Mariana in the city of Los Angeles after graduating, nothing will turn out as expected.

This is the spinoff of Familia de Hospita and the links between both series will be noticed at all times, although that does not prevent new viewers from enjoying the series. A humorous drama to watch as a family, except for those under 12 years of age.

Title: Good Trouble

Release date : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 60 min.

: 60 min. Platform : Disney +

The children at the zoo station

From series for most audiences we are going up to a more tricky content, the children of the zoo station is the adaptation of a 1978 novel written by journalists Kai Herrmann and Horst Rieck about the relationship between drugs and prostitution during the real adolescence by Christiane F.

We are facing a reinterpretation of the German literary work, in the series a group of six adolescents are the protagonists. It shows their struggle to achieve happiness and freedom, and how they end up leaving behind their families and any future opportunity to fall into a dark well.