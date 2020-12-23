Which version of Windows 10 consumes the least resources?

- Advertisement -

Every time Microsoft introduces a new edition of its operating systems, technologists know that, in turn, the company will roll out new versions of the parent system. And that’s despite the hackneyed claim ‘One Windows’. In the case of Windows 10, in fact, this objective was highlighted, but finally more versions have been deployed than of any other Windows.

Up to twelve versions, also taking into account that some have been a failure and have been forced to look for a development that solves their deficiencies. Each of these deployments has focused on very specific scenarios. Now, which Windows 10 is the lightest and the one that consumes the least resources?

Twelve versions for the same Windows 10

While Windows 7 came to deploy only 6 versions, and 8, only four, Microsoft has hyper-segmented its operating system based on the specific needs of each area. Who is who in Windows 10?

Windows 10 Home: the most basic version, and at the same time the original, focused on the end user.

Windows 10 PRO: reinforces the Home option focused on use by professionals and SMEs.

Windows 10 Enterprise: developed for larger companies, with a special focus on protecting computers.

Windows 10 Education: its functionalities are specially designed for the management of educational centers of any size.

Windows 10 PRO Education: its deployment is local (United States and Australia) for hardware manufacturers.

Enterprise LTSB: is the evolution of the Enterprise

W10 Mobile: with specific features for smartphones and tablets

Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise, as a business variant of the previous one

IoT: It is the successor to Windows Embedded

Windows 10 S, the failed bet on Microsoft’s cloud for the education sector.

W10 Team: specific for televisions

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations – The version for advanced workstations.

What is the version of Windows 10 that consumes the least resources?

After the failure of Windows 10 S, Microsoft completed the development of its replacement, Windows 10 Lean, a substantial improvement on the entire complex internal system of the operating system. Thus, for example, this new version occupies 2 GB less, since it eliminates some of the non-essential components. In fact, this was the first Windows drive that didn’t include Internet Explorer.

Likewise, it has been lightened by passing some of the traditional applications as not pre-installed, such as Paint or Maps. To this is added that here you can use the store applications properly. With the good performance achieved in this development, Microsoft continued the path of process optimization until reaching version 10 LTSC, which is today the lightest version of Windows, with high performance, and, at the same time , updated.

In this way, from the moment of installation, the operating system will be in its skeleton, completely clean, with no advertising applications or Bloatware. Finally, the version does not have any type of tracker. In short, it is the lightest version of Windows 10.

