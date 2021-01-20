While bird watching, a man accidentally discovers 1,300 gold coins

- Advertisement -

While he was doing birdwatching, which is a pastime inherent in the observation and study of birds in nature, a man is accidentally stumbled upon a buried treasure. Not just any treasure: but 1,300 Celtic gold pieces which appear to be handmade coins dating back to the 1st century AD.

According to scientists, Celtic coins date back to the period of the reign of queen Boudicca, who led his people into revolt against the Roman occupation of Great Britain. This uncovers succulent new information on Britain’s Iron Age, causing great turmoil among the scientific community.

The discovery, as mentioned, happened by chance. While the bird enthusiast (who refused to reveal his name) was observing magpies in a field, he noticed something shiny on the ground and, after taking it, he noticed the coin. The man went home to get his metal detector and returned to the place of the “crime”.

The metal detector went crazy with signals and, after digging about 45 centimeters, the birdwatcher brought it to light a jar full of gold coins. “I had to sit down to catch my breath“, he says.”I was just out for a walk and found a Celtic treasure“Since all finds of a potential treasure must be reported to the competent authorities, after the discovery the man called the competent authorities to give them the find.

When treasure finds are reported, the artifacts must be turned in for expert examination. If considered an ancient treasure, the finds are offered for sale to museums. The one who made the find often receives a portion of the sales profit as a reward. Experts believe these coins were minted and probably buried during Boudicca’s reign.

Lately, more and more discoveries of this type are being made: such as the finding of 7000 Roman-medieval coins in Hungary and a vase full of gold coins in Israel.