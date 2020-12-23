While Gabriel Soto faces the scandal for his intimate video, Geraldine Bazán enjoys winter in Aspen

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Geraldine Bazán preferred to move away from the scandal that her ex-partner and father of her daughters Gabriel Soto starred in last weekend, and the actress is now enjoying a fun, but cold vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

The famous Mexican put land through the controversy that her ex-husband now faces, whom this week An intimate video was posted on social media that was allegedly recorded several years ago.

Leaving behind the scandal that accompanies the father of her daughters Elissa and Miranda, Geraldine Bazán is already on vacation and enjoying a winter landscape in Aspen, Colorado, United States.

The actress published on her Instagram account some postcards of her activities in this tourist center and where she already boasts a silver look that helps it withstand low temperatures.

In the images you can see Bazán more than ready to start skiing in the company of a mysterious man, and that the latter appears with his face completely covered, so The alarms go off to know if you traveled alone or with a new love.

In another video he is seen crossing the mountains with great skill and talent; in addition to enjoying some hot drinks.

He also published a funny clip in which he seeks to ingest the flakes that fall on his face. “I’m trying to eat some snow,” She stood out in the audiovisual that she recorded during a break and while lying on an armchair.

Geraldine Bazán also shared a photo with one of her friends, with whom she was able to travel to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

The actress made this trip after anticipating her Christmas dinner with her daughters, who this year will spend this holiday with their father, Gabriel Soto.

Bazán herself published the postcards of the dinner she had with Elissa and Miranda, where they look in the middle of their room decorated especially for the occasion and accompanied by other members of their family.

“This is a post especially for moms and dads who, for whatever reason, cannot or have to divide their time with their children …”, the famous message began a few days ago.

“The first years is not easy, I confess; but with time you realize that only circumstances change and the most beautiful thing is that your children live it naturally and that you, as a mother or father, give them the confidence that everything is fine, ”he added next to the loving photographs with his daughters.

“And here with us, you learn to enjoy your” free “time so everything passes and it gets settled. Have a beautiful Christmas !!! ”, Geraldine Bazán concluded for her more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

The actress published these images just after the intimate video of her former partner was released, with which she sought to leave the scandal behind and prevent them from being related to the controversy.

Last weekend a private video of Gabriel Soto began to circulate and in a matter of hours it went viral on social networks. The actor accepted its veracity on Twitter and assured that it was a violation of his privacy.

“Well hello everyone, how are you? Well what do I tell them? One more line to the tiger. I am not going to talk much about it, all I want to tell you is that I feel very vulnerable because of the way my privacy was violated, and make it clear that this happened many years ago, “he added in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I take full responsibility for this issue, and I want to ask my friends in the media for their full support in treating this with the utmost care to ensure the well-being of my daughters and my partner. Thank you very much for your support and understanding, and take good care of yourselves, “he said.

Faced with the scandal, Irina Baeva endorsed her support for her partner and recalled that this affects the daughters that Soto had with Geraldine Bazán to a greater extent.

|