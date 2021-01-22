While Germany, France and Austria have already taken measures against fabric masks, Spain discards it for the moment: what do we know and what can we do

- Advertisement -

The emergence of new variants of the coronavirus and the effects of the third wave they are putting many countries around us on the ropes and it is forcing them to take stricter measures. Austria made the use of FFP2 masks mandatory in supermarkets and public transport on December 26 along with another package of measures such as extending the safety distance or strengthening teleworking throughout the country.

But it has been with Germany and its ban on hygienic masks (homemade, cloth or non-professional masks) in public spaces, first; and with the recommendations of France in the same vein to help curb the expansion of the British and South African variants, later, which doubts and uncertainties around masks have returned to the public debate.

Above all, because yesterday Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, assured that the forecasts they handle suggest that, despite the fact that at present the “British strain” represents only 5% of the infections of the country, “mid-March” could be dominant in Spain with between 40 or 50% of cases. Should we abandon hygienic masks?

What do we know about the new strains?

When just before Christmas the UK Prime Minister announced that they had identified a new “variant” of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus much more contagious than expected, Europe turned upside down. Around the same time a variant (also, apparently, more contagious than the standard variant), was identified in South Africa. A few weeks later, Japan found a new variant from Brazil.

It was not a surprise and, in fact, experts had been warning for months that the new variants were not going to stop appearing and that epidemiological surveillance systems should be prepared. Fundamentally, because we had already seen the effects of the appearance of a new mutation in the outbreak that surprised northern Italy at the end of February 2020.

It is true that for weeks the exact operation of the new variants has been a great unknown and, despite the initial measures of European countries, no one was sure if the growth of the new strain was due to the fact that, indeed, it was more contagious or was it a furtive mirage of the start of the third wave in the UK. These days, despite not yet having precise data, the hypothesis that the “British strain” is going to become the main variant in all of Europe has gained weight. AND that has consequences.

The main consequence is that, if the true variant has higher transmissibility, the strategies that we used until now will work worse: they will report worse numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. That is To maintain the same results, the measures in force must be made more strict and effective.

What role do masks have in this?

Mika Baumeister

During these months of pandemic we have talked a lot about masks and, in general, we can say that There are three types of masks in widespread use: