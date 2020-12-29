While Luis Miguel is silent, his brother Alejandro Basteri did say goodbye to Armando Manzanero

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Alejandro Basteri said goodbye to the Yucatecan composer Armando Manzanero, after he died in the early morning of Monday, December 28 at the age of 85, after being infected with COVID-19 and being hospitalized for more than a week. Through a message on social networks, the brother of ‘El Sol’, Luis Miguel, expressed his pain and admiration for the teacher Manzanero.

“Success is almost easy to obtain. The difficult thing is to deserve it ”, wrote Alejandro Basteri about a black and white photograph of the Yucatecan musician and composer. In the photograph, Armando Manzanero is holding a hat and wearing a white shirt. The acclaimed performer was caught smiling at the camera, as he did on many occasions.

On the portrait of the Mexican composer, Alejandro Basteri placed an illustration with a broken heart. On the other hand, his brother, Luis Miguel, has not given his condolences for the sensitive death of the composer nor has he made any comment about it.

After some followers of ‘El Sol’ made comments on their official Instagram account recommending that they give their condolences to Armando’s family and dedicate a few words to him, the singer decided to disable comments.

“Are you not going to put anything by Armando Manzanero?” and “Aren’t you going to put a photo with #Manzanero?”, were some of the comments made by the singer’s followers in a video that he shared a few months ago on social networks interpreted ‘We are novios’ with the soprano Celine Dion, a song composed by the recently deceased Armando Manzanero.

The relationship between the composer and Luis Miguel began in 1991 when Armando Manzanero produced the album “Romance” for the singer.. In the singer’s discography, this album represented an evolution in which he managed to establish himself as a serious figure on the music scene. ‘El Sol’ left behind his facet as a youth pop artist and achieved worldwide fame thanks to the Yucatecan.

Initially the production house of Luis Miguel was opposed to the singer interpreting romantic themes, however, The Yucatecan composer saw the potential in the great youth star to sing romantic ballads once they shared a camera on Verónica Castro’s program in 1981.

Although the songs on the album were boleros that originally became popular in the 1940s, Luis Miguel added freshness to the performance and “Romance” achieved exorbitant success. Positioning itself as number 1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart and reaching more than 7 million copies sold worldwide.

The relationship between the Yucatecan composer and Luis Miguel also gave life to the albums “Second Romance” and “Romances”, Recorded in 1994 and 1997 respectively. Finally, in 2001 the duo worked on the album “My romances”.

The relationship between the two was so strong that Luis Miguel defended the composer when Álvaro Salas, host of the Chilean program Long live monday, questioned the composer’s stature: “How tall is Armando Manzanero really? Is he so small?” he asked. “Well look, if you can measure his height from head to sky, I think he’s taller than you,” replied ‘El Sol’.

However, the successful relationship between the singer and the composer ended suddenly. “There are people who do not know gratitude. I don’t want to talk about him, but I think what a shame. It is easier for an elephant to enter through the eye of a needle than for Luis Miguel to do something for others “, declared the maestro Armando Manzanero when asked if Luis Miguel would participate in a tribute to the composer that was held in Chichén Itzá in 2018.

In the entertainment world, the silence of Luis Miguel before the unfortunate departure of the musician and composer is a real shame. “Hopefully someone tells Luis Miguel that he is doing very badly,” said journalist Flor Rubio in the special coverage of Come the joy on the death of the composer.

|