While showering the world with millions of vaccines, China is hardly vaccinating its own citizens

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

While in Europe we were focused on solving the “vaccine crisis”, in international circles he kept talking Another baseline game is that, after the so-called “mask diplomacy,” China was preparing to donate millions of vaccines to dozens of countries around the world.

It is not strange. After all, China was one of the first countries to have approved vaccines and, while we celebrated that the United Kingdom was putting the first vaccines, in the Asian giant they had already vaccinated more than a million people. What’s more, today, the two Chinese vaccines are among the most widely used in the world.

However, when we look at the figures for the Asian giant, something does not fit. Despite its supposed biotechnological power, vaccination figures are very low. What is happening in that corner of the Far East?

What is happening in China?

The epidemiological situation in China, one year after the pandemic started, it is still excellent. At least, in light of the public data. While neighboring countries, such as South Korea or Japan, have suffered more than considerable waves coinciding with the winter in the northern hemisphere, China has continued to maintain its low figures. With very few (and very mild) exceptions.

There has been much discussion about the reasons for this low incidence (and there are many who doubt the veracity of their data). However, what we can affirm without fear of being wrong is that all this has little to do with the vaccine. As we publish this, Israel has already put a dose of the vaccine to at least 57% of its population. United Kingdom at 14% and Spain almost at 4%. China has immunized only 1.7% of its population.

It is true that, in millions of vaccines, China is the second country in the world that has put more vaccines only behind the US. But, clearly, data erodes. There were many experimental vaccines, but the country’s vaccination plans could not be landed. On paper, China had everything to be able to vaccinate millions, but it was not succeeding.

The challenge beyond the diplomatic game

Zhang Kaiyv

Today, China has authorized the use of two domestic vaccines: Sinopharm and SinoVac. Unlike Western vaccines (based on different modified mRNAs or viruses), the two Chinese vaccines are based on an attenuated version of SARS-Cov-2. The results, as they are beginning to be seen in countries like Brazil or Turkey, are not as good as their western counterparts.

Nevertheless, they now have cheap and effective vaccines, but the pace is still moderate. This is due, in part, to what we mentioned at the beginning of the article: its low incidence makes an issue that is vital for us, for them it is relatively secondary.

The rest is due to the complexity of implementing a vaccination campaign in a country like this where there are areas with health systems comparable to those of the West, but also large regions where reaching is much more difficult. However, China plans to put out another 50 million vaccines in two weeks. Little from a population point of view, but it will be something that we will have to follow closely to see to what extent the vaccine will have the ability to reopen China to the outside world.