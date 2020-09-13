CommunityTech NewsReviewsSocial Networks

Whiskey, the super intelligent dog who knows the names and categories of his 100 games

By Brian Adam
0
0
Whiskey, the super intelligent dog who knows the names and categories of his 100 games
Whiskey, The Super Intelligent Dog Who Knows The Names And

Must Read

Community

Whiskey, the super intelligent dog who knows the names and categories of his 100 games

Brian Adam - 0
Dogs, in addition to being very loyal, are also very intelligent creatures. A puppy in Norway, in fact, he knows all the names of...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a smart microwave that cooks alone

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It's been a fairly uneventful summer when it comes to big pitches. The company has launched some new products this summer, including a...
Read more
Tech News

Python lays 7 eggs without contact with a male for 15 years: this is what happened

Brian Adam - 0
Saint Louis Zoo officials believed their royal python was a male ... until it has laid eggs. Where is the problem? These...
Read more
Apps

The app to manage Amazfit smartwatches is now called ‘Zepp’

Brian Adam - 0
To configure an Amazfit smartwatch, you need to use its official application. It is easy to find it in the application store, as it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Whiskey, the super intelligent dog who knows the names and categories of his 100 gamesDogs, in addition to being very loyal, are also very intelligent creatures. A puppy in Norway, in fact, he knows all the names of his toys and those of the different categories of games. No training – he learned all this by simply hanging out with his owners and playing with them.

Whiskey is a border collie and all of his toys have a name. Most of these are simply “colored rope” or “little frisbee”, but as the number of games has grown exponentially, its owner has had to give some toys “people” names, such as Daisy or Wenger.

Whiskey has proven in tests to know the names of at least 54 of its 59 toys. The discovery was reported by Claudia Fugazza, an animal behavior researcher at Loránd Eötvös University. These “verbal wonders” are few and far between. “It’s really, really unusual, and it’s really hard to teach the names of objects to dogs“, says Fugazza.

Currently the “record” is held by Chaser, another border collie who he knew the names of over 1,000 objects and the words by categories. However, Whiskey’s result is even more surprising because it hasn’t undergone the kind of intensive training that Chaser and other animals received.

In initial tests on Whiskey, the dog successfully recovered most of his toys. Then, the researcher carried out tests on four new toys (unknown to the dog), after introducing them to him. One of the owners asked Whiskey to simply bring “a ball” or “a string”.

The test was successful about 50% of the time where she was given a chance to play with the new toys before the test. A really good percentage and not guided by chance, according to Fugazza. This means that Whiskey, in addition to grouping objects into categories in his mind, also knows the words for those categories.

This study is an important reminder that animals often learn from us even outside of formal training sessions“says Monique Udell, a scholar of dog behavior and cognition at Oregon State University (not involved in the study).

Did you know? Dogs can process numbers in the same part of the brain as humans, and one year of theirs does not match seven in our “world”.

Related Articles

Apps

The app to manage Amazfit smartwatches is now called ‘Zepp’

Brian Adam - 0
To configure an Amazfit smartwatch, you need to use its official application. It is easy to find it in the application store, as it...
Read more
Android

Official RedMagic 5S in Europe: price, availability and data sheet

Brian Adam - 0
Following the photos we published some time ago, today 26 August 2020 we can finally provide you with more details about the RedMagic 5S...
Read more
Amazon

This amazing Alexa feature will help you remember when to take your medications

Brian Adam - 0
The utility of voice assistants is growing, they have gone from being simply used to understand the time or manage elements of connected devices...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©