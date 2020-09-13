Whiskey, the super intelligent dog who knows the names and categories of his 100 games

Dogs, in addition to being very loyal, are also very intelligent creatures. A puppy in Norway, in fact, he knows all the names of his toys and those of the different categories of games. No training – he learned all this by simply hanging out with his owners and playing with them.

Whiskey is a border collie and all of his toys have a name. Most of these are simply “colored rope” or “little frisbee”, but as the number of games has grown exponentially, its owner has had to give some toys “people” names, such as Daisy or Wenger.

Whiskey has proven in tests to know the names of at least 54 of its 59 toys. The discovery was reported by Claudia Fugazza, an animal behavior researcher at Loránd Eötvös University. These “verbal wonders” are few and far between. “It’s really, really unusual, and it’s really hard to teach the names of objects to dogs“, says Fugazza.

Currently the “record” is held by Chaser, another border collie who he knew the names of over 1,000 objects and the words by categories. However, Whiskey’s result is even more surprising because it hasn’t undergone the kind of intensive training that Chaser and other animals received.

In initial tests on Whiskey, the dog successfully recovered most of his toys. Then, the researcher carried out tests on four new toys (unknown to the dog), after introducing them to him. One of the owners asked Whiskey to simply bring “a ball” or “a string”.

The test was successful about 50% of the time where she was given a chance to play with the new toys before the test. A really good percentage and not guided by chance, according to Fugazza. This means that Whiskey, in addition to grouping objects into categories in his mind, also knows the words for those categories.

“This study is an important reminder that animals often learn from us even outside of formal training sessions“says Monique Udell, a scholar of dog behavior and cognition at Oregon State University (not involved in the study).

Did you know? Dogs can process numbers in the same part of the brain as humans, and one year of theirs does not match seven in our “world”.