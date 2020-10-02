Who are the Proud Boys that Donald Trump has encouraged?

There is a significant minority of white men in the United States who believe that they and their way of life have been ignored

Proud boys, stand back and stand by! When Donald Trump announced this battle cry during the debate against Joe Biden on Tuesday he drew attention to the group Proud Boys, a group that believes in white domination and in the world in which that domination prevails.

Many felt that the most significant point in this week’s debate / argument was when the President of the United States rejected groups that believe in white domination.

In fact he announced a battle cry on behalf of the Proud Boys organization. But who are Proud Boys?

Canadian man Gavin McInnes, founder of the magazine Vice founded by Proud Boys in 2016. Only men are allowed to join the group which is mostly based in the western United States, although they also have members in Canada, Britain and Australia.

In 2018 the FBI declared Proud Boys an extremist group and the research and advocacy organization, the Southern Poverty Law Center, calls them a hate group. They are also an anti-feminist, anti-Islamic, anti-immigration and anti-homosexual group.

Their reputation has increased over the years due to a number of protests they have organized in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and to fights involving their members. Between that and being mentioned in a presidential debate, they are now making a name for themselves even though informants believe they are a small group.

They are a loud little group, though.

As with other right-wing groups in the United States, they have easy access to ammunition and are determined to protect that right. They like to associate themselves with anyone who supports Trump and to be present during his rallies. They have put their toes in many of the protests in the United States over the past few months since George Floyd was killed while trying to incite the protesters.

To be a member of the Proud Boys you must take an oath, ‘I am a proud western chauvinist, I refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.’

They are also challenged to overcome a series of physical challenges. As with a secret society in the national school!

The group says they are not racist and just want to recall old “traditional” western values. The members strongly believe in the theory that genocide of the white race is happening. They are against women ‘s rights, equality and social rights.

Trump’s talk this week has given encouragement to them and such. And we know, alas, that there is a significant minority among white men in the United States who believe that they and their way of life have been ignored.

Leadership is now needed to reassure that section of the community rather than incite them.

Is there such a thing in the United States at the moment?