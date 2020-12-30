Who has entered your Twitter account? Find out in this simple way

- Advertisement -

Twitter is one of the social networks most popular today. It has been able to adapt to the changes that users required of it in recent years and represents one of the platforms with the most users worldwide. Due to them, their high level of security is an essential aspect. Today we are going to talk about how to know if there has been an intruder on our Twitter account and what to do if they have been able to access it.

Some systems and applications incorporate a service that records each connection, for example WhatsApp, so you can check what day, at what time and from where the service was last accessed. In the case of Twitter, we are going to show you how to find out how, from where and when your account was last logged into your account.

Find out if someone has accessed our Twitter account

Who has entered your Twitter account

From your computer

Login from your computer

Tap on your icon profile picture to access custom setting tools.

to access custom setting tools. Once you are inside, enter the tab “Setting” symbolized in the shape of a gear.

symbolized in the shape of a gear. Now click on the section “Your Twitter data” . There you will have to register your login password again to validate yourself as a user.

. There you will have to register your login password again to validate yourself as a user. You will then see a detailed log of all the times you have logged into Twitter and the activities you have done at every login.

From your smartphone

In the Twitter app for iOS or Android, do the following:

Tap your icon profile to access the main menu.

to access the main menu. Press Settings and privacy .

. Choose Bill .

. Press Your Twitter data in the section Data and permissions.

What to do if they have entered our account?

In case you have noticed any irregularity in your account, and you think they have accessed it. We recommend that you reinforce the aspects in security settings. Link your account with your cell phone number, and add your email as a means of contact. You can also change the login password to a much harder to figure out.