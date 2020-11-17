Who said planned obsolescence? Samsung updates some of its top of the range almost six years later

Samsung officially lost support for him Galaxy Note 5 and the series Galaxy S6 more than two years ago. The two devices have enjoyed a couple of full Android OS updates and numerous security patches throughout their lives, but surprisingly, their legacy is not entirely over.

In a totally unexpected move, Samsung is now rolling out a new firmware update for the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 series. It’s been five years, and it’s surprising that they keep updating.

Why this update

The launch began in South Korea, where the Galaxy Note 5 had received the firmware version N920SKSS2DTJ2. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge Y Galaxy S6 edge + have also been updated with firmware versions G92xSKSS3ETJ1 Y G928SKSS3DTJ3, respectively.

Obviously, the latest firmware update does not change the version of the Android operating system. The series Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 still run Android 7.0 Nougat, and interestingly, they also retain the September 2018 security patch that was last released more than two years ago. In other words, the latest firmware update is intended to add security news, but the security patch level remains unchanged.

The changelog is tight so it remains unclear exactly why Samsung has decided to release this new firmware update for two flagship series that have been abandoned for more than two years. Perhaps Samsung has found a serious vulnerability affecting the 2015 flagship models in particular and fixing it didn’t require much effort from the firmware team.

When will this update hit the whole world?

The new security update will gradually reach the markets in which both phones have been on sale officially. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S6 in any of its variants or a Galaxy Note 5, you can check the updates of your phone to see if it is available.

Although this surprise firmware version took place in South Korea initially, the firmware package is now available in many other regions, including Europe and LATAM.

