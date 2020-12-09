Who still needs social networks ?!

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat: we actually associate each of these platforms – and of course with all other services – with some special features. But these specifications are blurred. So I ask: Who actually still needs social networks? A comment.

Just imagine that you love coffee – or tea or whatever you like to drink. In order to prepare your favorite drink, you need a special coffee machine – or an equivalent.

There is only one device that can help you enjoy your favorite drink. On the one hand, this is exclusive and, on the other hand, it prevents people who just want to drink an apple juice from buying your machine.

But over time there are more and more providers who can help you prepare your coffee. Some devices are bigger, others smaller. But they all have one thing in common: They offer you the function that you want to use in a slightly modified form.

Then the question arises: which provider should I use? And: if all providers offer the same functions: why should I still have several machines?

Social networks – or: find the difference

This is exactly the dilemma that social networks are currently facing. And they are to blame for it. Let’s make a game out of it.

What is twitter A short message service with a character limit. What is LinkedIn A career network for professional exchange and job search. What is Instagram A picture network for private impressions and pictures. What is youtube The universal video platform.

Most people’s answers could be something like this when asked about the corresponding functions.

And it was precisely these peculiarities and peculiarities that made every platform so attractive. If you wanted to advance professionally, you got LinkedIn. Those who wanted distraction, inspiration and self-expression, on the other hand, were on Instagram. And it was fine like that.

Each social network was originally designed to address a specific target group – okay. This has not been the case with Facebook for a long time. But it is precisely these incentives – top target group, special functions, clear focus – that most platforms throw away lightly.

Nobody wants the same pulp!

What do i mean by that? In 2020, social networks are forfeiting their raison d’etre – at least to a large extent. Because in the meantime, the individual platforms are becoming more and more similar.

Take an example: Originally, Snapchat introduced Stories as a unique format. Pictures and videos that disappear forever after a day. Between 2016 and 2018, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp followed suit. Mark Zuckerberg in copy mode. That was even understandable.

But in the meantime there are also stories on LinkedIn, Skype, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest. And Tik Tok and Twitch are probably already working on a new clone.

As this overview from Axios shows, the procedure described also applies to direct messages, live videos, photo filters, follower numbers, augmented reality features and the latest hot shit: Tik Tok-style video feeds.

I’ve lost interest

To be honest: I’m passionate about social media. I find them exciting and I like to use them. But in the course of 2020, a defensive attitude built up in me. Every social network I open looks the same. Everywhere at the top of the screen, small circles with faces greet me – and that pisses me off.

I’m not on Twitter and LinkedIn because I want to see stories there. For that I go to Instagram. And if I want a Tik-Tok feed, I go to Tik Tok and not to YouTube, Snapchat or Instagram.

I almost feel a little pissed off by the social networks. Are the bosses of Facebook, Twitter and Co. even interested in why their users have created an account? Or is it just about maximizing profit and copying successful formats?

Sometimes I think the second question is in the foreground – and that’s kind of depressing. My consequence: more digital detox and less time in the networks.