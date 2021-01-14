Why are SpaceX’s Starlink satellites now invisible to the human eye?

- Advertisement -

Renowned SpaceX has made headlines again by making its new Starlink satellites “invisible” to the human eye. By now, we all know the project that tycoon Elon Musk, the current richest person in the world, is developing to offer high-speed internet to the entire planet. However, contrary to what you might think, not everyone is happy with the idea.

When Musk revealed his plan to cloak Earth in a blanket of more than 42,000 satellites, astronomers immediately raised their voices. On the one hand, Musk’s initiative would help improve connectivity in the world like no other proposal has ever done. However, for astronomy, its realization would imply a serious and almost irreparable change in the night landscape.

SpaceX makes its Starlink satellites “invisible” to collaborate with astronomers

Hoping to find a middle ground, SpaceX has changed the design of its satellites. In this way, they have made them mostly “invisible” to the human eye, so that they do not disturb so much the natural landscape of the sky.

Now, the “VisorSats” are a new part of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, which will help make them invisible in the night sky. With this new layer, once in space, the most reflective structures of the satellite will be covered. As a consequence, the sun’s rays will be reflected less intensely and it will not be possible to see the brightness of the satellite from Earth.

According to the 430 observations analyzed in the study published in ArXiv, the 530 new satellites that have entered orbit are only 31% brighter than their predecessors. In other words, they hardly reflect any light, which prevents us from mistaking them for a star from Earth.

But the effort is still not enough

However, although the initiative with VisorStats is a step forward, it is still not enough to solve the whole problem. This is because, where SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are invisible to the human eye, they are not necessarily invisible to astronomers’ telescopes.

In fact, even at 31% of their original brightness, Starlinks can still interfere with the observation of stars and asteroids from Earth. This is not only because it presents its own body as a strange and unidentified new element in the night sky, but because, by reflecting even a little light, it can end up hiding other natural celestial bodies that, otherwise, would have been detected. with telescopes.

As is known, the goal of SpaceX is for its satellites to reach a brightness level of magnitude 7. But, for now, with their recent changes they only reach a 5.92. As a consequence, more efforts will be needed to get to the scale they want. One that would, officially, put them below the visual capacity of the human eye, and would be a little less problematic for astronomers.

On this last point, it should be noted that astronomers have been clear: any deployment of satellites like those of SpaceX in the sky will be a problem, no matter how invisible they become. But, at least with the efforts of SpaceX, the situation could be made manageable by reforming some current areas and techniques of astronomy.

Gradual colonization

SpaceX’s crusade to take its satellites into space began in May 2019, now, in January 2021, they have more than 950 of these devices in orbit. But his ultimate goal is still a long way off.

In mid-2020, the first tests of the Starlink internet began to take place in rural areas of the United States, with SpaceX looking for volunteers. Then, for October of that year, they officially began. In November, the first impressions of the beta service had already been released.

For now, they have permission from the Federal Communications Commission to launch at least 12,000 satellites by mid-2027. But, in the long run, they hope to build a true constellation of more than 42,000 Starlinks orbiting the Earth.

Reference:

The Brightness of VisorSat-Design Starlink Satellites: https://arxiv.org/abs/2101.00374

