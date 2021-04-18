Why are there two versions of Telegram for Android?

- Advertisement -

Telegram now offers two official versions of your popular instant messaging application for Android. One of them is still accessible in the Google Play Store, the official Android application store, the other can only be downloaded directly from the Telegram website. Although both apps allow you to manage Telegram, there are differences due to some limitations imposed by the official store

Play Store is the official Android app store, but applications can be downloaded from other websites

Google (Android developer) imposes its own safety rules to apps that can be downloaded from its app store, but it has also added some content restrictions to what is posted on Telegram channels.

For example, it was discovered this week that access to some of these Telegram channels was being blocked by Google under these restrictions. These are mostly channels with radical political content.

Faced with the dilemma, in Telegram they have opted for a Solomonic measure consisting of offering in the Play Store a version of their app that allows these restrictions while offering the possibility of downloading another version free of restrictions directly from your own website.

The versions of direct download from the developer’s website are called APK (Android Application Package) and lacking the security measures of the official Android app store, it is necessary to be very rigorous with the origin of these versions. It is advisable to download them only from the pages trusted developer website, as is the case with Telegram.

In order to install APKs from outside the Play Store, the official Android store, it is necessary to activate the permissions for installations of unknown origin in Android through the Settings-Security-Unknown Origins configuration.

Additionally, the version that is downloaded from the Telegram website will receive the next updates directly from Telegram itself automatically and more frequently, so your news will be available sooner.

