Why create “Space Forces” if no one wants war in space?

In December 2019, the US astronaut armed force, the United States Space Force (USSF). Although it was not created out of thin air, nor was it the first of its kind, its advent has aroused many questions and curiosities

Similar projects have existed on American soil since 1962, and the USSF is nothing more than a modernization of the old astronautical defense institutions and protocols, later made – thanks to the “national defense Act” of Trump – a full-fledged independent military force. Established countries in the space field such as Russia and China are already equipped with executive bodies purely specialized in the “defense of space and its cybersecurity”.

But the practical purpose of these “Space Force“, which? Nobody ever hopes to see a war beyond the borders of our planet (in fact, we hope we never see one anywhere). Are they really necessary? Or are they more a facade apparatus just to “intimidate” and assert their power?

Recently these questions have been asked and we have obtained several interesting opinions: during the second Summit for Space Sustainability, an online event hosted by the Secure World Foundation, learned how not only are Space Forces useful, but that many others – from countries like Canada and Japan – will soon be created.

The opinion of the Major-General John Shaw, in charge of USSF operations, was the following: “It’s like wondering why oceanic or maritime nations wanted a navy. They want to secure that domain for all of their free activities, and deter threats in that domain. Nobody hopes for a war“.

Although the opinion of the major general may seem to justify mostly “image”, just to avoid any ill-intentioned people, in reality he also added what the Space Force are useful for the safety of our lives and our technological services. John Shaw took as an example the huge flow of satellites placed in low orbit in recent years:

“Over the past two years, SpaceX has launched more than 700 satellites and, in the next two, aims to reach at least triple; Amazon for its part is ready to launch another 3200 for the Kuiper network. Now, they already have the necessary approvals, but what will happen when many companies, private or otherwise, will launch themselves more and more insistently in the satellite field? The Space Forces want to ensure that they are made with a responsible design so they don’t become a navigational hazard. “

Other leading figures of space agencies have also expressed themselves in this regard, recalling the need for the presence of one or more organizations that can guarantee satellite cybersecurity: cyber attacks, espionage attempts and missile launches are concrete and real threats that are thwarted or prevented every day thanks to the work of the Space Forces.

Space is a terrain that will allow for a great expansion of humanity but it must be done responsibly and prudent. If the space armed forces can avert – even by name alone – possible disasters in orbit, then it is worth having as many as possible, especially if join forces among them.

