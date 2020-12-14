Why did Google services go down?

- Advertisement -

Recently there was a massive glitch in Google services. From the search engine, through YouTube to the services that we use daily such as Gmail, Google Meet, Google Drive, they were all down.

In fact, after the fall of YouTube, the hashtag “#YouTubeDOWN” became a trend on Twitter. Platform users began reporting failures from early in the morning. The degree of the fall was such that even Pokémon Go was affected.

It shows “The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request”#Google #Internet @Google #searchengine pic.twitter.com/zBWpquiugM – Anurag (@micro_techie) December 14, 2020

The services are working again. However, it is clear that the fall stumped us for a moment. In a pandemic, the use of these platforms has increased, both at a personal and business level. Many of our daily activities are linked to the services of the technology giant.

But what are the possible reasons for the massive downfall of Google services?

So far Google has not offered statements about the reasons that may have caused the magnitude of this drop. Although internal servers have registered and reported the incident.

Problems with user credentials? Users reported that they could access services such as YouTube or Google Maps if they had previously logged in. Therefore, a possible failure of the authentication services could have been one of the reasons for the crash. Likewise, they also reported that from incognito mode you could log in to Gmail.

By way of clarification, Authentication is the process that we must follow to have access to the resources of a system, in this case, to Google services. This includes pointing out and showing the system that it is really us.

Sometimes authentication errors are caused by an update, failure at the driver level and attacks at the security level. So, possibly these are some of the causes of the failure of Google services, but logically at higher levels.

Actually, the causes of the incident are not clear. We must wait for statements from the company. However, the failure of Google services makes clear the impact that the Mountain View company has in our lives.

