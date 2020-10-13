Latest newsTop Stories

‘Why did you kick me out!’ The useless young man sues his mother and aunt

By Brian Adam
After being evicted, the young man sued his mother and aunt. (Photo: Internet)
'why Did You Kick Me Out!' The Useless Young Man

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mexico: Last month, a 30-year-old Mexican man sued his real mother and aunt, claiming they had pushed him out of the house, thrown his belongings out and overturned buckets full of water. And then they beat him with brooms.

A young man named Christian Uriel filed a lawsuit against his mother and aunt at the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office last month, alleging violent assault and harassment, according to details. However, he did not tell the court the whole story.

When presented to his mother and aunt, he confessed to beating Uriel, saying that the boy was so useless that despite being 30 years old, he had neither a job nor earned anything. Brings in which the expenses of the house can be met.

He stays at home all day relaxing or playing video games. Not only that, when he is asked to do some housework or help in some work, he also does not cooperate in it. The result is that her mother and aunt have to work elsewhere to support the family in their old age, and all the household chores have to be done by these two elderly women.

He repeatedly told her to give up her uselessness and work hard and support these old women at home, but she persisted. He did nothing under the pretext of a lockdown in the Corona epidemic, but when the lockdown ended in Mexico and businesses began to open, he remained stubbornly at home.

Fed up with his actions, his mother and aunt had to do all this because the burden of a young Mustande had become unbearable.

What did the court decide in this case? There is no word yet on this.

