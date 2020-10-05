Health

Why discovering the Hepatitis C virus deserves a Nobel Prize in Medicine: Alter, Houghton and Rice win 2020

By Brian Adam
Why Discovering The Hepatitis C Virus Deserves A Nobel Prize

Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice They win the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, a virus that today affects 170 million people and that for decades we have been spreading through blood transfusions.

One more year, like almost all of them for a century, the Karolinska Institute of Sweden just kicked off Nobels’ week: the popular search for the most significant scientists, activists and writers on the planet.

The discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, explained in a minute

PNAS

“This year the Nobel Prize is awarded to three scientists who have carried out a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world “, with these words the award committee explained the central reason for which they are awarded to Alter, Houghton and Rice.

For one thing, Alter showed that an unknown virus was a fairly common cause of chronic hepatitis. Houghton used a new strategy to isolate the virus, and RIce was able to provide the first evidence that the virus identified by Houghton was the one that caused hepatitis as Alter had pointed out. A teamwork that has had a very important effect worldwide.

Ejjjztlwsaexbws

A bad year, for now, for predictions

Nobel 2166 136 1280

More than any other scientific award, the days before the Nobels the bets, pools and predictions are in effervescence. In fact, for years, various organizations have been making their favorites public in the weeks leading up to the awards. One of the classics is the Sigma Xi society, which this year is backing Mary-Claire King, whose work has been fundamental in contemporary genetics. To her we owe the confirmation that humans and chimpanzees share 99% of DNA and, also, the discovery of BRCA1, known as the “breast cancer gene”, has had a crucial impact on medicine in recent decades. As if that were not enough, her work has had such social importance that,. as Angela Bernardo reminded us last yearSome have pointed to her as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sigma Xi has more candidates: Arthur I. Horwich and Franz-Ulrich Hartl for the discovery of the role of chaperones in protein folding; Samir Mitragotri for his innovations in the field of drug administration and the use of biomaterials for it; and Charles David Allis for their work in the field of epigenetics and the regulatory mechanisms of gene expression.

On the other hand, Clarivate Analytics Using quantitative criteria (such as the number of citations) has proposed as possible winners Pamela J. Bjorkman and Jack L. Strominger for determining the structure and function of the proteins of the major histocompatibility complex (CPH) that has contributed to the development of drugs and vaccinations; Huda Y. Zoghbi for her findings on the pathogenesis of neurological disorders, including the genetic origins of Rett syndrome; and Yusuke Nakamura for his pioneering research in the development and application of polymorphic genetic markers and for his contributions to genome-wide association studies, which has been instrumental in new cancer treatments.

