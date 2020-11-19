Why Disney Plus isn’t working on your TV: learn how to fix it

Have you already downloaded Disney Plus on your devices? Well, this you must take into account. There are already many people who currently enjoy Disney + programming, where you will not only find the classic films of all time, but also series and even exclusive content from theme parks.

However, several have not only paid a large sum of money to be able to use the app, but, in most cases, they have not been able to access the application of Disney Plus through their televisions. Compatible or not?

Well, there are some requirements that your TV must meet in order to enjoy Disney + . Although they are minimal, you should take them into consideration:

Remember that there are some TVs that are not compatible with Disney Plus. (Photo: Disney)

It is in such a way that if you have a TV from before 2016, it is better to use a device such as Roku or Google Chromecast. From there you can access the application in a much easier and more practical way. But not only that, but you can also send content from your cell phone to the TV quickly.

These are the prices of the Disney Plus platform for Latin America