Why do I have a bad WiFi connection at home?

Now more than ever, that we spend more time connected and that daily activities such as work, training or being in contact with family and friends go through the use of the Internet and technology, it is necessary to have a good stable connection at home.

Having a badly located router, behind an object, can reduce the quality of the Wi-Fi in your home

At present, all operators and Internet service provider companies install fiber optics in the homes of customers, a type of connection that guarantees greater stability and greater speed when connecting to the network. In those places where there is no fiber optic cabling – which already covers more than 80% of the national territory – the option is to offer the service through ADSL, an already obsolete technology that does not offer all the contracted bandwidth and is less stable, since the service varies according to the state of the wiring, the distance from the home to the connection node, the number of people connected at any given time … In both cases, here you can measure the speed of your Internet connection.

But beyond the type of technology used for Internet service, which considerably affects the Internet user experience, there is another circumstance that must be taken into account to enjoy a good connection at home: the condition and maintenance of the Wi-Fi router. -Fi, which is responsible for distributing the signal throughout the home so that different users – and different smart devices – can connect without problems.

According to the TP-Link company, there is not only one factor that causes signal problems at home, but there are several circumstances that can cause them. Therefore, we collect in this list some situations that may be causing you to have a bad connection in your home:

-Router badly located. The waves emitted by the router are disk-shaped and spread perpendicularly. That is why it is necessary that the antennas of the wifi router are placed vertically, in order to reach more points in the home.

It is also recommended that the router be placed in an open place and at a similar height to that of the devices that require the connection, so the worst place where it could be would be on the ground or hidden behind an object such as the television. where many users place it. Also, if you are very far from a room, the signal may reach it weak.

-Thick walls. The walls, doors or partitions that are in the house can impede the proper passage of the signal, especially if they are made of materials such as metal, plaster, marble and brick, which cause the signal to “bounce” preventing it from reaching its destination. destination with the highest quality.

-Home appliances. Some appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, or radiators can create wireless barriers. They usually have conduits through which the water circulates, and this usually distorts the signal. The electromagnetic frequency of microwaves, which operates in a spectrum very similar to that used by Wi-Fi, can also cause problems.

-Saturation of the network. The more people and devices there are connected at home at the same time, adding the neighbors connected from their homes (even if it is to another network), the degradation of Wi-Fi networks can be generated as a consequence of channel saturation.

You should also check if your neighbors are stealing your Wifi. It is possible that, if you notice that your connection is much worse, there are intruders who have sneaked into your network and are taking advantage of your Internet connection.

