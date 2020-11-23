Why do the security codes change in WhatsApp

If when opening a personal or group chat you notice that there is a message on the yellow screen that says that «You changed your security code with [nombre del contacto o número telefónico]. Touch here for more information », don’t worry. They have not hacked your mobile or you or the person with whom you are trying to communicate, it is just a notification that WhatsApp sends so that you have greater security and it has an explanation.

The security code of a chat can be updated if the user has changed mobile device or has reinstalled WhatsApp

This occurs for two main reasons: that the other person has changed their mobile device or, secondly, that for some reason they have reinstalled WhatsApp, either because they have updated the version, have restarted the computer from scratch or because it has been deleted and requires install it again.

But … why does WhatsApp send the notification? WhatsApp has an end-to-end encryption security level and each chat or conversation stores its own security code on both the receiver and the sender’s mobile. With this code, WhatsApp can verify that the calls and messages that are sent to each other are fully protected under this security protocol. No one can have access to the content of these communications without that code stored on their mobile.

But of course, if there is a change of mobile device or WhatsApp is uninstalled and sent again, it is necessary to use a new code. Every time a drastic change occurs with the user agent, it updates the codes to avoid security problems in future conversations.

The new code can be found on the user information screen, which appears if you click on the notification received on the “verify code” option. The code will be displayed in the form of a QR and in a format of 60 digits that are unique for each chat. This way you can confirm that messages or calls are encrypted. You should not be afraid because neither the QR nor the 60 digits are the code itself, it is only a verifiable format to verify that communications are being encrypted.

How to activate Security notifications in WhatsApp

To receive these messages You must have the option “Show security notifications” activated in the WhatsApp configuration options. If you receive them, it is that you activated it or it was activated by default. If you don’t want to receive them anymore, you just have to deactivate it, and if you want to start receiving them, activate it. In both cases, you must follow these steps:

-Start WhatsApp and enter the App Settings

-Press on «Account» then «Security»

-Within the existing options, activate the one that says “Show security notifications”, or if you do not want to see more messages of this type, deactivate it.

.