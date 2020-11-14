Why do we constantly receive contradictory recommendations from nutrition and what do we have to trust?

Eating is an everyday gesture. So much so that practically everyone thinks they know how to eat properly. But this is not true. To make matters worse, nutritional claims seem to change depending on the direction of the wind.

What is happening in the world of nutrition? What happens to specialists in this area? Why don’t they come to an agreement once and for all? Eggs, milk, red meat, sugar, fat … nothing can be saved from this informative earthquake.

Seven reasons why the world of nutrition is so changing

We have all experienced the uncertainty related to the world of nutrition. But wasn’t it bad to eat more than three eggs a week? Is caffeine good now? What happens now with fruit juices? We could write a whole text citing questions of this style. But you have to understand why these types of questions arise to decide which ones affect us the most:

Nutrition is a very new discipline

Despite the fact that dietetics and nutrition are disciplines that have been studied for a long time, it was not until fifty years ago that nutrition began to acquire the scientific patterns typical of other more “crude” disciplines. Barely thirty years ago, personal experience began to give way to scientific evidence. From this, the nutritional dietary guidelines began to change and the first scientifically-based recommendations appear.

But this is not enough. Over time, as scientific knowledge and techniques improved, many of the the assumptions associated with physiology and nutritional metabolism have been displaced. This meant completely destroying some of the nutritional recommendations taken as authentic dogmas. Moreover, many of these dogmas have been maintained for the short period that we have had to test them.

Some trials and results require decades of study. This sometimes conflicts: if something is validated for a long time and in recent years there are several studies that point to the contrary, they need more time to be able to counteract the already established idea. In general, “good nutrition” is short on time, which clashes squarely with many unfounded concepts about discipline.

It’s a world of multifactor nutrition

To researchers in the pure sciences (mathematics, physics, chemistry …) biology seems almost a pseudoscience. Biological models they are very little deterministic. This means that repeating an experiment under the exact same conditions does not always give the same result. This is explained by the immense number of variables that a living system has.

The same happens in nutrition, which is one of the fundamental bases of a living system: depends on too many variables. The result is never the same. This implies a monstrous difficulty when doing experiments and looking for clear guidelines and recommendations. Nutrition has its greatest enemy in its biological nature, at least in the information aspect.

You can’t do good rehearsals

Considering the two previous premises, we can assume that nutrition trials are a horror. Well, they are. The number of factors that can change, vary or completely modify a result are so different from person to person that it is a real headache. Every person is a world? Undoubtedly, at least in nutrition.

As if that were not enough, as we said, we need a long time to reach more or less general conclusions. Decades, even. This is also due to our body, whose consequences sometimes do not show up immediately (and thankfully). Again, we, our system, is nutrition’s worst informational enemy. Thanks metabolism!

Reasonable scientific doubt

The nutritionist Aitor Sánchez, alias Midietacojea, wrote a text a few years ago that addressed some of the same points as this one. In his article, the expert summarized the three previous points in one: “Scientific controversy. We really have doubts.” And it is the truth. Science is not a blunt fact nor is it composed of a series of milestones that remain intact once they are passed.

On the contrary, science evolves and mutates at every step. We normally rely on scientific consensus, that is, the largest possible sum of scientific evidence available to date, to make recommendations. However, this can change with the presentation of a new battery of results. And this is not bad, although it may be annoying, since it is a sign that we understand nutrition better and better.

Outdated is a fact

Precisely related to the previous point, outdated is a danger that constantly floats around professionals. Many doctors, food scientists, dietitians, and nutritionists keep outdated information in their brains. We cannot blame him, our mind is like that. Once we grasp an idea it is very difficult to let go of it. This leads to conflicting advice from respected professionals, especially as new evidence appears.

There are many interests …

Yes, it is a reality. The food industry is one of the most prolific and powerful in the world, along with the pharmaceutical and pornographic (to give two examples). And yes, there are clearly conflicts of interest everywhere. Especially when we talk about an industry whose regulation obeys many social aspects and is not at all clear. Communicators such as José Manuel López Nicolás, author of the blog Scientia and several books that denounce this have been denouncing the same.

This should not serve to justify the idea that everything to do with nutrition is manipulated by an evil industry. This oversimplification tries to justify the concerns that appear with the problems that we have mentioned above, but it is not true at all. There are interests, yes, we repeat it, but there are also professionals, especially within this field, groups and forces de facto what try to clarify and counteract those interests.

… And communication professionals are lacking

That said, there is another thing that becomes clear without any other remedy: the communicators specialized in this sector are few. At least the most up-to-date. Every time there are more and better prepared, but all.

Communication, the good one, is learned and trained. You must have professionals dedicated to ensuring that the message reaches its destination properly. This is especially true on topics as delicate as those having to do with health and nutrition. Unfortunately, all? Yes, but if you eat a donut today, nothing happens. Does alcohol cause cancer? Of course, but avoiding having a glass of wine with your friends may make you worse off in your day to day life.

Should I avoid ultra-processed ones at all costs? Sure, but it’s okay if you haven’t had time to prepare a healthy meal today and you have to eat a sandwich from a vending machine. Flexibility and relativity are necessary in this regard.

Based on that, we can rule out all the people who manifest a draconian and fanatical attitude towards some aspect. A good nutritionist rarely does. On the other hand, what about official announcements, like the WHO one? The World Health Organization is the highest authority on health. This includes nutrition, of course. Listening to them, generally speaking, is good. Sometimes, however, they are a bit slow. In the event that we suspect that any of your recommendations is outdated, it is best to turn to specialists.

The luck of having the network of networks is that we have these specialists a stone’s throw away: posts, social networks, videos on YouTube … the information is out there. In addition, these same professionals are usually the most up-to-date. And how do we distinguish a good professional from a pseudoprofessional? We will have to investigate. The first thing is to know what training you have and who has granted it to understand your professional value.

We can observe its trajectory, what debates you enter and how you treat them It is another essential factor to know its quality, although be careful because this can bias us: we will tend to choose what most aligns with our preconceived beliefs. To finish building our confidence, we can check what other independent sources say about it. Contrast, wow. If the debate is contradictory and the sources have the same depth, we may be facing one of those issues that are about to change.

In any case, we will return to the starting point: do not be inflexible. Nutrition is a complex field. Only time is able to define whether a recommendation was completely correct or not. Yes, it is not a very flattering premise, but biology is like that.

Images | Unsplash