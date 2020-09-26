Why do we want to go back to the moon?

On July 20, 1969 Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touch, for the first time in the history of mankind, the lunar soil. We had dreamed of it for millennia, we only succeeded fifty-one years ago. And after the famous Apollo 11 we went back (Apollo 12, November 14, 1969), and back (Apollo 14, August 6, 1969), and back (Apollo 15, July 26, 1971), and back (Apollo 16, April 16, 1972), and back (Apollo 17 , December 7, 1972). Then came a long pause.

In all, twenty-four astronauts have visited the moon, only twelve who have set foot there.

Since 1972 no other human has visited our satellite, and somehow the whole world has slowly and consistently lost interest in space exploration. Yet in those years there was a surreal atmosphere, it seemed that the Moon was the very first step of one slow but inexorable conquest of the solar system. Why did we suddenly stop? And why do we suddenly want to return?

Why aren’t we back again?

The answer is complex enough, there are various reasons. But, to understand why we stopped, we must first understand why we left. Certainly there was the aspect of the cold war, which often ends up being, for many, the only and true reason. The Americans wanted to beat the Russians, in every possible way, they wanted to prove what they were capable of, what kind of industry they were able to mobilize if Russia dreamed of going to war against them. But there were other reasons as well.

One of these, perhaps the most beautiful, was certainly the wanting to test yourself, as a nation and even more so as human beings. On September 12, 1962, at the Rice University stadium, Kennedy gave his famous speech of which we report an excerpt.

“We started this journey towards new horizons because there are new knowledge to be gained and new rights to be obtained, so that they are obtained and can be used for the progress of all. […] We decided to go to the moon. We have decided to go to the Moon in this decade and to engage in other enterprises as well; not because they are simple, but because they are difficult, because this goal will allow us to organize and test the best of our energies and abilities, because we gladly accept this challenge, we have no intention of postponing it and we are determined to win it, along with all the others.”

They will work on this project about half a million people. To give you an idea, they worked on the Manhattan project about one hundred and thirty thousand people, less than a third.

The economic cost was enormous, but not exaggerated as many might think. Twenty-five billion dollars in all (about one hundred and fifty billion dollars today), eighty dollars a year for each citizen. In America, ninety billion dollars were spent on tobacco every year. They spent (and still do) much more for the war.

Although the expense was small (for a state like America), public opinion was against it and it was decided to cut the funds to NASA e cancel Apollo 18, 19 and 20 missions.

A major energy crisis in 1973, which also affected the sector, hit further all subsequent space missions (the eighties are those with the least space missions ever). Until a few years ago, the cost of carrying out a similar undertaking would have been similar to the twenty-five billion spent, but in this historic moment the costs are falling enormously: rockets can be reused (thanks, Elon) and we have optimized consumption and the necessary technologies.

Why do we want to return?

David Parker, director of human and robotic exploration of the European Space Agency (ESA), in an interesting interview with the Guardian, explains how there are some analogies between what was the Antarctic exploration and what was (and will be) thelunar exploration: “The Antarctic exploration roadmap mirrors that of the Moon in an impressive way. At the beginning of the 1900s there was a race to reach the South Pole, after which no one went back there for 50 years, as has happened for the Moon since the 1960s. Then, we started building bases, in Antarctica … We are now getting closer to that same phase also for the Moon.“

The mission that will bring us back to the Moon is officially called Artemis 1 and, through various steps that involve sending both robots and humans, has mainly three goals: study the lunar soil better than ever before, prepare in ten years ad a more sustainable lunar exploration and finally, making the Moon the starting point for future missions to Mars.

To do all this we certainly need the right tools. The rocket charged with bringing NASA back to the moon is called Space Launch System (SLS, we told you about it here), is the most powerful rocket ever built.

The Gateway (Represented by a sketch in the image) is an orbiting outpost around the Moon that aims to support human and scientific exploration in deep space.

Built with the support of commercial and international partners, the Gateway is central to sustainable lunar exploration and will also serve as a model for future missions to Mars. The Orion space probe NASA will instead take care of transporting the crew to lunar orbit, and then transfer to a ground landing system (the Lunar Lander) or the Gateway. The crew will use the spacecraft also to return safely on Earth, as the probe was built to withstand the extreme heat experienced upon re-entering the atmosphere. To ensure that the crew arrives safely during the Artemis missions, the Orion design team is considering every little detail regarding everyday life and work inside the spacecraft, which requires engineers to think about many issues, from making room for exercise (essential if you are at much lower gravity accelerations than Earth’s) to preventing light from entering inside the cabin to make the crew sleep properly.

In addition, Orion has a real personal research team that he is training hard to be able to retrieve it quickly when he has to return to Earth.

The Lunar Lander was born thanks to the collaboration of NASA with other companies, mainly American, in order to land astronauts on the lunar surface. This system will not only be able to dock with Orion and the Gateway in lunar orbit, but will also play the role of a means of transport both to bring the crew safely to the lunar surface and to return to orbit later. NASA’s goal is to use this system for the first of the new manned lunar landings, scheduled for 2024.

Why not go straight to Mars?

Why should we go to the moon to go to Mars, we cannot directly go to Mars? Because the Mars project is particularly ambitious and represents an even greater technological and economic challenge. The Moon, as well as being an excellent opportunity to do science, also represents the possibility of practicing living in a hostile environment and trying various systems that, with the necessary optimizations, can then also be used on Mars.

The Moon offers the opportunity to test human habitats, life support systems, technologies and practices that could help us build self-sustaining outposts away from Earth. In addition to this, living on the Gateway for a few months will allow researchers to understand how the human body responds in a true deep space environment, before committing to a years-long journey to Mars.

Why not train on the International Space Station? Because the Moon is much further away. Missions to the moon are about 1,000 times further from Earth (about 380,000 kilometers) than missions to the International Space Station, requiring systems that can operate reliably away from home, support the needs of human life, and remain light enough to be launched. An excellent e training required for when we have to make the much longer journey of approx 50 million kilometers to Mars.