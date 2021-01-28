Why does cybersecurity need to prioritize APIs?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Currently the technological revolution is what moves the world. Every day we see how companies from different sectors are updated so as not to be left behind. Among all this, APIs gain value, they stand out for being an essential tool in the future of organizations. However, the cybersecurity sector has lagged behind in this regard. Why, really APIs need to be prioritized?

An API (Application Programming Interface) comes to represent the set of definitions and protocols used to develop and integrate application software. This tool allows certain services to communicate with each other. In simpler terms, an API is like a draft of a job from which we can take essential ideas to build a new project.

As we mentioned previously, cybersecurity has lagged behind in the use of APIs. Even the measures applied by this sector in response to cyber risks have been deficient, even though it has “created the perfect storm of proliferation of tools” to respond satisfactorily.

Excessive use of security tools can backfire

A Cloud Security Alliance report on cloud-based smart ecosystems and cyber-attack responsiveness indicates that “companies implement, on average, 47 different cybersecurity solutions and technologies.”

Similarly, it points out that 69 percent of the security team “spends more time managing security tools than defending themselves effectively against threats.” This situation can be counterproductive, since the excessive use of these tools, rather than alleviating, can negatively affect safety.

Cybersecurity lacks professionals

This insufficiency is caused by the lack of professionals in the area. Everything indicates that cybersecurity is not such a popular occupation. In fact, the ISC noted that there are “more than 4 million for an industry with around 2 million professionals.” This is precisely one of the main problems in the sector: lack of trained personnel.

So is it the lack of professionals that is affecting cybersecurity responsiveness? Based on what has been described above, one could say yes. Given the shortage of staff, the quickest option is to implement security tools. It is clear that cybersecurity fails to reconcile data like other industries. This is because they do not prioritize API-first.

According to TechTalks, companies like “Phantom Cyber ​​and its quick followers were the first forays into security. Like Zapier, these standalone cybersecurity fix platforms are helpful, but they’re what Dave McCombs in The Data-Centric Revolution: Restoring Sanity to the Enterprise would call “IFTT” – they can mimic human behavior by sequencing automated actions on top. API ”.

He adds that these are API-first, but that he lacks knowledge of the data, which is critical to successful integration and automation.

Once again we ask ourselves, why does cybersecurity need to prioritize APIs? To prioritize information, where the APIs have input as well as output data. As TechTalks comments, “simply by focusing on data transformation and normalization through a robust API, they bring automated integration, order, and results to your industry.”

.