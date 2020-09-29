Latest newsTop Stories

Why does distance from mobile phone make us restless?

By Brian Adam
The connection between distance and anxiety from the phone has been termed as nomophobia. Photo: File
Why Does Distance From Mobile Phone Make Us Restless?

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Lisbon, Portugal: Many of us suffer from anxiety and depression when we are away from our phones. But if even a few moments of separation from a smartphone becomes painful, it can lead to a psychological condition called ‘nomophobia’.

According to scientists, nomophobia reflects the sensitivity of the personality and the state of mind of an action. Thus, if the phone becomes a nuisance in the affairs of life, it will be a disturbing situation. That’s why experts recommend staying away from the phone and for several hours a day.

In the same way, in case of forgetting the smartphone at home, people bring it back home, which has become a problem for most people. According to a 2019 survey, 44% of people in the United States alone were affected.

What is pneumophobia?

According to psychologists, the term nomophobia is not very old and its name came into circulation ten years ago. In it, people express intense anxiety and confusion when they do not find their phone or away from it. However, it has not yet been included in the mental disorder.

A survey of 495 Portuguese youth between the ages of 18 and 24 was conducted. Participants were asked to fill out two questionnaires. The first questionnaire was about their dependence on the phone and the second was about their mental states such as anxiety, confusion, incompleteness and any state of mind.

It turned out that the more he used the phone during the day, the more anxious he was without it.

In addition, people who were constantly obsessed with a thought had the same fear of losing or getting away from the phone. All of these symptoms indicate nomophobia. However, in-depth details still need to be known.

People have this fear that when they get away from the phone, they will be cut off socially. Another revelation was that such people do not worry if they are away from friends, but it is impossible for them to be away from the phone. This trend also reflects social distance.

Side effects include loss of focus, anxiety and lack of concentration. That’s why people should try to stay away from the phone even if they are forced to. If this is not done, these psychological problems can lead to physical ailments.

