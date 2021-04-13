Why does NASA use plastic zip ties for its Mars vehicles?

- Advertisement -

At present, various missions from different countries are studying both the orbit and the Martian surface. Thanks to these, we have been able to have more images and even audios that bring us closer to understanding the great red planet. But, in this last opportunity, what has caught everyone’s attention has not been coming from Mars, but has been in one of the rovers sent there by NASA.

Specifically, the world’s attention has focused on what appear to be plastic zip ties connecting components in the Curiosity rover that NASA sent to Mars in 2012.

Where did all the fuss come from?

Basically, it all started with a recent NASA post on Instagram in which they presented the condition of the wheels of their Curiosity rover. It has been exploring the Martian surface for more than 8 years. So the rocks in Gale Crater have already managed to do some damage to the tapes used by the Martian rover.

Now, although it was not NASA’s intention, the entire web’s attention quickly turned to the plastic zip ties visible in one corner of the photo taken from Mars. At first, it was believed that the image was a fake, precisely due to the presence of these common elements on Earth.

But, after the photograph was determined to be authentic, a new wave of questions arose. With it, also came a myriad of jokes that were also hand in hand with more recent ones about the Perseverance rover, which also showed in its structure the incriminating plastic zip ties.

Is NASA using plastic zip ties for its equipment on Mars?

Yes. Although they are clearly not the same ones we use here on Earth. Aesthetically, these are very similar, so at the beginning it was decided to manufacture them in a specific aquamarine tone with which to identify them on the planet. However, as these now come in whatever color is desired, this has become more of a custom than a means of identification.

Otherwise, all the differences are in the composition of the plastic zip ties that NASA sends to Mars. These are made up of Tefzel ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene) resins. These compounds are so tough that they are capable of surviving the 560 million kilometer journey to Mars and the 1,300 ° C drop to the Martian surface during landing.

In fact, their structure allows them a maximum tolerance of up to 2,000 times more radiation than is emitted here on Earth. The latter being precisely what has protected it for almost 9 years against the ultraviolet radiation that Mars receives from the Sun.

