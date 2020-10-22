Why don’t we already have IPv6 in 2020 if IPv4 is over?

We have been listening to the same song for several, but nothing really ends up happening. Years ago, many began to notice a collapse due to the end of IPv4 addresses and the need to adopt IPv6. This is because there are only 4,294,967,296 possible IP addresses with IPv4, while we have 340.282.366.920.938.463.463.374.607.431.768.211.456 available IPv6 addresses . The worst forecasts were already fulfilled in 2016, but four years have passed and everything continues to work perfectly. What actually happened?

In November 2016 we published that all IPv4 addresses had been assigned and that the world now needs IPv6. It’s what we were led to believe. At that time, Google confirmed that only 14.6% of users worldwide already used IPv6 and that in Spain the figure was only 0.08%. Looking at the same source in 2020, global adoption is 29.45% and in Spain 2.69%, well behind practically all of Europe and other first world countries.

Out of stock in theory or in reality?

Those news of 2016, the predictions of different companies and the official figures of the organizations responsible for all this, collided with the harsh reality. Without going any further, in November of last year, the RIPE (Regional Internet Registry for Europe, Middle East and Central Asia) in charge of assigning IP addresses in the aforementioned territories, delivered the last block of IPv4 addresses.

Despite this, they confirmed that they would continue to recover directions for the future from organizations that have closed down or from other networks that are not using them. All of them will be delivered in the order of the waiting list that has been created. Although this organization continues to cry out for the jump to IPv6, the reality is that addresses are not completely exhausted.

Here are the resellers and other organizations they have millions of addresses to put on the market. In fact, earlier this year we learned that Jun Murai, one of the biggest proponents of IPv6, has a total of 14.7 million IPv4 addresses, which he plans to put up for sale. Its market value is expected to exceed 300 million euros.

Another somewhat earlier news is that APNIC, the regional registry of IP addresses for China, India and 54 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, has found 50 million unused IPv4 addresses. All of them can be retrieved and assigned to other members who request them.

Finally, we cannot forget that many operators are betting on using CG-NAT in their fixed connections. Basically it is a technique that allows the use of the same public IPv4 in which private IPv4 addresses will be associated simultaneously. With the same public IP address you can serve multiple clients. Although the common user will not notice a difference, it is true that we can have problems with applications and services that require specific ports (installing a web server, for example).

In the short term, it seems difficult for IPv6 to be massively adopted despite years of warnings. The truth is that operators and other organizations have been adapting to this supposed shortage of addresses and in the middle of 2020 everything continues to work without problems. Countries like Spain are behind in adopting this technology and the evolution of the last 4 years around the world does not lead us to be very optimistic about it.