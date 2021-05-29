Why Facebook Has Problems With Creating Instagram For Kids

It is said Instagram Kids is one of the most important projects that Facebook has in its hands for months. A priori, It seems like a very interesting tool and with advantages for the little ones in the house. However, there are many who have given their opinion and thanks to the different statistics we can see that this app may be in danger of being launched.

For the company led by Mark Zuckerberg a fundamental turn has happened that could affect the development of said social network for children. This is the mess Facebook is in.

Petition signatures to remove the Instagram Kids project

Over 180,000 people are calling on Facebook to cancel its plans for Instagram for kids. It’s time for Mark Zuckerberg to listen to the facts, the experts, and the public. pic.twitter.com/3uO9ZqB9B4 – CCFC (@commercialfree) May 25, 2021

The news in question has been echoed after thanks to 3 requests from non-profit organizations promote firms to halt Facebook’s plans: Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, SumOfUs, and the Juggernaut Project.

So, as stated in the previous tweet, more than 180,000 signatures have been gathered to try to eliminate the creation of said social network. According to Josh Golin, CEO of the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, they are against Facebook’s policies on using this app to fight TikTok.

For the 3 organizations, the 180,000 people who signed the petition and for all those who oppose the project, Instagram for children is not a wise decision. First of all, the reason lies in the company’s track record of failing to protect privacy. And second, but not least, in the possible sexual interactions that minors may haveThanks to a study published by THORN (Digital Defenders of Children), it was stated that 16% of children used the application with sexual interactions.

For its part, Facebook has highlighted that the creation of this project will have as its main bases the privacy and safety of children. What’s more, They have stressed that there will be no ads of any kind in the app for children under 13 years old, as this can incentivize greater problems.

Given all this, they have also mentioned having the collaboration of staff focused on child development and safety, advocates for mental health and privacy.

Meanwhile, now more doors are closing than opening for Facebook compared to Instagram Kids. We will await the next move of the company regarding this issue.