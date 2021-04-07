Why has the color of this motorhome gone viral on TikTok?

Optical illusions always manage to go viral on the net thanks to the controversy they unleash without fail. As another example of this, this time the video of a motor home whose colors are much more enigmatic than we could imagine has gone viral on TikTok.

The account through which the controversial motor home has been made known is identified with the username @retroviscountreno. This is driven by Spencer Porter, a 21-year-old boy who intended to document the process of restoring his vehicle.

Controversial color: TikTok users can’t agree on the wholes of this viral RV

Even though Porter was only intending to showcase the ’70s RV recovery process, TikTok definitely had other plans. All because, it seems, the colors of the exterior paint of the vehicle change according to the eyes that see them.

Porter commented that, to him, the truck looked blue on the bottom and white on the top. On the other hand, told news.com.au that her partner saw her pink at the top and white at the bottom.

This same situation was repeated among TikTok users, who declared that they saw a whole range of colors in this viral mobile home. Some saw greenish blues, others grayish greens, and many others, creamy pinks.

But… what color is this motorhome really?

“No one has said it yet. So $ 1,000 for the first person to guess the colors! ”Porter wrote.

Really, even he couldn’t be sure what hue was the trailer that went viral on TikTok. For this reason, he called the previous owner to confirm with him what color he had tried to paint the vehicle.

According to news.com.au, the previous owner assured Porter that he had placed a green shade on the bottom and a white shade on top. Also, it revealed that prior to this the van used to be totally cream in color.

With this information, it was possible to clarify the mystery of the colors of this motorhome. However, although we know that how optical illusions can affect us, it is not yet clear how this particular one can play in such a way with our vision.

And you? What color did you see the motorhome?

