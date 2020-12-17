- Advertisement -

Developing software is a job that has diversified to the point that there are several ways to approach it. For example, we have conventional programming based on writing code, as we have known it since its inception, with certain variations. However, the “no code” modality has also emerged that seeks to put the creation of apps in our hands without writing code.

This sounds really good, however we think it turns out much better hire a software developer and then we will tell you why.

Hire a software developer or service to create apps?

We live in a time where many processes have been facilitated to the maximum to put it in the hands of as many people as possible. The idea behind this is to allow those with good initiatives but little technical knowledge to materialize their ideas. So the ability to create applications without writing a line of code is available to anyone.

This is very interesting and could even be cheaper than hiring a software developer, however, the range of action is not the same. In other words, although we have excellent possibilities with the “No Code” mode, these could be somewhat limited. We can equate this scenario with creating designs in Canva and employing the services of a designer or professional program. Canva offers very good alternatives by customizing templates, but to obtain results completely adjusted to what we do, it is best to have someone design it.

Hiring a software developer provides the enormous benefit of obtaining a product fully adapted to our needs. The possibilities in this case are practically endless and the limitations will be tied to the hardware you use and the skills of the programmer. In addition, it is about personalized attention where you can request what you need and receive advice.

Guidance is a huge factor in development processes and this is something that we will get by hiring a software developer. Meanwhile, if we use a service to create apps easily and without code, we will be subject to the technical support of the platform.

Tell your idea to an expert and make it come true

The services to create apps easily and without code are useful according to the size of the processes we have in mind. They are solutions for small-scale cases, so their development is not complicated and is quite fast. However, larger projects such as applications to manage administrative, sales and other processes, merit more work.

It is for this reason that hiring a software developer is the best idea if we want a functional, stable and above all, scalable application. If you have an application in mind that could grow your business, turn to experts in the field who will surely be able to develop it and contribute new ideas to make it much better.

