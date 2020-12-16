Why is Reddit actually buying Dubsmash?

- Advertisement -

Reddit buys Dubsmash. This surprising news is what drives the digital community in December 2020. What does a news aggregator and discussion platform want with a social video app? There is no clear answer to this – but there are a few starting points.

What is Dubsmash?

Anyone who downloads the Dubsmash app onto their smartphone could also think that they are in a parallel world. Because after the usual registration you will be asked which hashtags you want to follow. Suggestions include #Musician or #Smallbusiness, for example.

As soon as you have made your selection, the first video will open immediately. It only takes a few seconds and with a swipe up you switch to the next post. Does it sound familiar to you? Right: That is exactly the concept of the social shooting star Tik Tok.

Both in terms of the technical functions – time lapse, background music, etc. – as well as the content – short videos with lots of dancing and lipsync – the two platforms are similar in every detail.

Reddit buys Dubsmash

Somewhat surprisingly, Reddit has now announced that it has taken over the social video app Dubsmash. However, the company only changes hands on paper, because Reddit wants Dubsmash to continue to exist as an independent app.

What makes Dubsmash so special?

Since no information is available on the details of the takeover, the question of why naturally arises. What makes Dubsmash so special that Reddit is taking over this app? There are only a few concrete figures on Dubsmash itself.

The target group is definitely a specialty. As Reddit writes, there are “young, diverse creators” romping around with the Tik-Tok clone. This means, for example: 25 percent of all dark-skinned teenagers from the USA are represented on the platform. In addition: 70 percent of the community are female.

The last two pieces of information are that around 30 percent of the users are active on the platform every day and that one billion video views are generated every month. However, both numbers are not particularly valuable unless they are classified by the total number of users.

What is certain, however, is that the Dubsmash hype phase is actually over. In 2014, the app, which was founded in Berlin, had millions of downloads. After moving to New York, entertainer Jimmy Fallon used the app on his show in 2016.

After that, however, it became calmer. This is certainly also due to the fact that with Musically, which is now called Tik Tok, a competitor with the same concept convinced the masses more from 2017.

Reddit is buying image and technology

Superficially – and Reddit itself emphasizes this – both platforms stand for diversity and freedom of expression. The range of discussions on Reddit is gigantic.

This is shown by just looking at the letter “P” and the results on the first page. The spectrum ranges from palaeontology to rooms with names like “PlayTheBazaar” or “Popgeeksnet” – there are no limits to the imagination.

The lived freedom also ensures that radical political groups always find a place. The group “The_Donald”, which was closed in the summer of 2020, for example, revolved around the former US President Donald Trump and was overflowing with hateful messages.

Dubsmash thus polishes up the image of Reddit in the external perception.

However, the technical component also played a role in the purchase. After all, Reddit has not only bought a community, but above all a functioning social video platform including an algorithm.

So it’s not surprising that Reddit plans to integrate Dubsmash technology on their own platform. This should make it easier for Reddit users to create their own videos. Most of the videos currently come from external sources.

Conclusion

The Dubsmash acquisition should be a win-win situation for Reddit. On the one hand, the discussion forum is now broader thanks to the new social video app. This opens up new opportunities, especially in the advertising sector – Reddit’s biggest weak point.

On the other hand, the technology was probably relatively cheap because the Dubsmash hype has been over for years. No concrete figures for the takeover are known. Even so, the price is likely to be very far from the $ 50 billion estimated for Tik Tok.

And for the users of Dubsmash, very little will probably change – and that’s good too.